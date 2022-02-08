U.S. markets close in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,514.92
    +31.05 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,438.39
    +347.26 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,155.28
    +139.62 (+1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.25
    +27.65 (+1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.63
    -1.69 (-1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.50
    +5.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    +0.13 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1412
    -0.0034 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9600
    +0.0440 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3545
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5550
    +0.4750 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,162.88
    -938.61 (-2.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    999.32
    -32.54 (-3.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

With $3.8 billion of ground-up development already in place Creation Equity is poised for major growth in 2022

·5 min read

PHOENIX, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creation Equity has arrived. The investment and real estate development firm led by founding partners David Sellers and Bob Agahi, two well-known real estate developers and investors, said Creation had its highest year of activity on record in 2021 and they have no plans of slowing down in 2022.

Credit: Creation
Credit: Creation

With $2.7 billion of new active pre-construction activity in 2021, Creation is one of the fastest growing developers and investors in the country. As a result of their fast-tracked success, the company was recognized as an award-winning developer in both best industrial and best mixed-use project categories by NAIOP and the AZ RED Awards last year.

What makes Creation stand out from the other developers?
Creation hit the market in 2018 and in four short years has expanded its portfolio to include $3.8 billion of ground-up developments in the major growth corridors of Arizona, Texas, California, Colorado, Tennessee, New York, and New Jersey. While headquartered in Phoenix, Creation opened a second office in Dallas, TX in 2021 and is currently planning on opening a third office in New York City in 2023.

"Our unique vertical development integration strategy includes design, construction and development, all which work together to deliver dynamic projects with substantial place-making in each market we're focused in," Creation's co-founder Sellers said. "The strength of the company is reflective of the sum of its parts."

At Creation, you'll find interwoven and inter-disciplinary talents implemented across the many businesses they touch. They believe that each of its associates—no matter their level of experience or time with the company—should be a leader in their given area. Creation supports and encourages the professional development of its employees and develops diverse and dynamic teams who play to each other's strengths.

"The way we look at different businesses and opportunities as it pertains to development comes from a creative design perspective," Sellers added. "Our team has the innate ability to see the potential of what can be, and not necessarily what already is."

What's on the horizon for Creation?
While the bulk of their development activity up to now has been focused on industrial and logistics, Creation is expanding its portfolio in 2022 with nearly $1.5 billion in mixed-use office, retail, and multi-family developments with projects like Heritage Park (Gilbert, Ariz.), Southbridge (Scottsdale, Ariz.), and Fourteen Hundred (Tempe, Ariz.). Creation continues to build one of the most impressive real estate development and investment platforms in the country.

Creation's logistics and industrial portfolio is representative of the major growth that these sectors are currently experiencing. In Goodyear, Ariz. construction is currently underway for the 2.7 million square-foot Airpark Logistics Center, valued at $400 million and, in Buckeye, Creation will soon start development on Ten85, a new 4.7 million square-foot logistics park which will be its second large-scale industrial project in Buckeye, Ariz.

On the hospitality investment side of its business, Creation continues to build on its partnership with Evening Entertainment Group (EEG). They recently announced the acquisition of an infill redevelopment site in Nashville, Tenn. on the famous Broadway strip where they will develop a four-story 30,000 square-foot Bottled Blonde restaurant and bar concept with a soon to be announced major country music star partner. In Houston, they will develop a 20,000 square-foot Backyard restaurant and bar.

Close to completion, Miami, Fla. and Fort Worth, TX locations for the popular Bottled Blonde and Backyard concept are set to open in Q1 2022. Creation and EEG will also be announcing a prominent multi-unit concept and development on the legendary Las Vegas Blvd. strip in 2022.

Creation has also partnered up with Celebrity Chef Scott Conant, host of the Food Network's hit show Chopped, to open two successful restaurants in Metro Phoenix - Mora and Americano. Creation and Conant will be opening a second Americano in Buckhead outside of Atlanta, GA later this year.

"In addition to the developments and partnerships mentioned above, Creation has invested in and co-developed several startup companies directly and in conjunction with venture capital funds," said Agahi, Creation's co-founder. "The principals of Creation are currently the co-founders of five startup companies ranging from an alternative plant-based food production company to an invitation-only restaurant technology platform launching out of Miami."

To solidify its diverse portfolio, Creation also owns a minority stake in four European soccer clubs located in Denmark, France, Belgium, and The Netherlands.

"We're just scratching the surface," Agahi emphasized. "Creation is on course to have one of the most diverse investment platforms in the country. From real estate to hospitality to start-up businesses, we have an incredibly talented team that can execute on all fronts. He added, "We're actively pursuing many private equity and alternative investments and look forward to rapidly growing our business interests."

About Creation:
Creation is a Phoenix-based alternative investment and real estate development firm founded by David Sellers and Bob Agahi. Creation has a growing pipeline of over $3.8 Billion of ground-up developments in six U.S. states. Creation's alternative investment platform has co-founded four companies since 2015 and participated in the funding of more than 90 burgeoning technology startups across the country. Creation also holds several ownership positions in experiential entertainment concepts throughout the country. www.creationequity.com.

Creation by the Numbers:

  • $3.2 billion in active pre-construction

  • $500 million in active construction

  • 36 total active projects

  • $171 million total deliveries including 820 Exchange in Dallas, Bottled Blonde in Fort Worth, Northern 101 in Metro Phoenix, and man additional land deals

  • Acquired a valuable property in the highly visited area of Scottsdale known as "Old Town" with a future development valued at approximately $400 million

  • Five groundbreakings in 2021 with 16 additional groundbreakings expected in 2022

Media Contact:
LAVIDGE
480-998-2600
DL-LGEdesign@lavidge.com

Creation is an alternative investment and real estate development firm focused on turning opportunities into reality (PRNewsfoto/Creation)
Creation is an alternative investment and real estate development firm focused on turning opportunities into reality (PRNewsfoto/Creation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-3-8-billion-of-ground-up-development-already-in-place-creation-equity-is-poised-for-major-growth-in-2022--301477914.html

SOURCE Creation

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.21

    Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 25th of March to...

  • Why Alibaba Stock Surged Today

    Shares rose after a bad day yesterday, as well as reports that Chinese state-backed funds began buying local stocks.

  • Velodyne Lidar stock surges after Amazon investment

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the recent stock surge in sensor maker Velodyne after Amazon invests in the company.

  • These 15 stocks rose 100% or more during the pandemic, but they’ve since been crushed. Is it now time to buy?

    DEEP DIVE It may seem as if Peloton — one of the biggest stock-market winners in the early part of the coronavirus pandemic — has only recently crashed and burned. But the stock’s price actually peaked in January 2021 and had fallen 79% through the end of 2021.

  • Buy These 2 Growth Stocks On the Dip

    There may well be more downside in store for the stock market, which would create a headwind for all stocks regardless of how much they've already suffered. There are a couple of growth stocks, however, that have already fallen too far to simply stand on the sidelines here. Consider buying PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) at their sharply depressed prices.

  • Why General Motors Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) were trading lower on Tuesday morning, after a prominent Wall Street auto analyst cut his bank's rating on the company's stock. As of 11 a.m. ET, GM's shares were down about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas cut the bank's rating on GM to equal weight, from overweight, and lowered its price target to $55, from $75.

  • Growth Story Remains Unchanged at Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

    In the last years, few industries flew higher than semiconductors, with companies like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) becoming strong multi-baggers. Yet, moving twice as much as the overall market, this volatility is not for the faint of heart. Thus, after the latest earnings results, both investors and institutions rightfully question the next moves.

  • Peloton is losing the CEO of its biggest acquisition ever

    The winds of change are blowing at Peloton.

  • Simon Property Group stock slips on Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports fourth quarter earnings for Simon Property Group.

  • RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING TO C$41 MILLION

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that it has amended its agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Underwriter" or "Canaccord"), to increase the size of the previously announced bought deal offering from C$38,100,000 to C$41,275,000 (exclusive of the exercise of the over-allotment option). Pursuant to the revised offering terms, Canaccord, as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, has agreed t

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • Why Pfizer's Falling but Harley's Riding Higher Tuesday

    Investors were a little nervous on Tuesday morning, as they wait for more indications about the health of the global economy. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) lost ground after announcing its latest quarterly financial results, but motorcycle legend Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) got a nice boost to its share price. Pfizer sees a strong 2021, but will 2022 measure up?

  • As Meta Slides, Are Value Investors Holding the Bag?

    There has been a shift in the company's ownership during the past few years

  • Peloton slashes full-year earnings outlook, names Barry McCarthy new CEO

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss former CFO of Spotify and Netflix Barry McCarthy becoming Peloton's new CEO, second quarter earnings for Peloton, and the outlook for the company's full-year earnings.

  • 'Dip Buyers' Get Badly Burned Scooping Up 8 Falling Stocks

    It might be tempting to be a hero and buy crashing S&P 500 stocks. But it's a risky move that might leave you holding the bag.

  • Novavax's stock falls after Reuters report saying COVID-19 vaccine shipments are delayed in some regions

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Novavax Inc. (nvax) tumbled 12.2% in trading on Tuesday after a Reuters report said there are delays shipping the company's COVID-19 vaccines to Europe and the Philippines in the first quarter of the year.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    The stock markets have started off 2022 with increased volatility, and that’s opened up opportunities for investors – especially for investors willing to shoulder some additional risk. The sharp decline in January lowered prices, while the rapid swings we’ve seen in recent trading sessions makes it possible to take advantage of the lowered entry point. A market situation like this should naturally bring investors’ attention to the penny stocks. These low-cost equities, typically priced below $5