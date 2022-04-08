U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,492.25
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,460.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,523.75
    -12.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,000.30
    -5.70 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.98
    -0.05 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.00
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.76
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0866
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    +0.0430 (+1.65%)
     

  • Vix

    21.55
    -0.55 (-2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3066
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7080
    -0.2620 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,547.32
    +355.27 (+0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.50
    +8.84 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,931.25
    +42.68 (+0.16%)
     

$3.8B Commitment in 2022 Budget Significantly Enhances Canadian Mining Industry's Ability to Provide the Minerals and Metals Required to Reach Net-Zero

·4 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mining Association of Canada (MAC) welcomes the government's forward-looking vision for our sector as proposed in Budget 2022. With unprecedented support and extensive measures, Budget 2022 will position Canada's minerals and metals industry for success as a partner in accomplishing Canada's goal of a greener future while also enhancing greater supply chain resiliency, particularly in battery and advanced manufacturing materials.

Budget 2022 reinforces the government's commitment to climate action and supply chain security goals by providing strategic funding and programmatic supports to Canada's minerals and metals sector, underscoring a recognition that the world is better off on climate change when Canada wins on critical minerals. Specifically, the budget:

  • Commits $80 million to public geoscience and exploration programs to help find the next generation of critical minerals deposits.

  • Doubles the Mineral Exploration Tax Credit for targeted critical minerals, including nickel, copper, cobalt, rare earths and uranium.

  • Dedicates $1.5 billion for new infrastructure investments to unlock new mineral projects in critical regions, such as the Ring of Fire.

  • Allocates $1.5 billion to invest in new critical minerals projects, with a priority focus on mineral processing, materials manufacturing and recycling for key mineral and metal products in the battery and rare-earths supply chain.

  • Allocates $144 million to critical minerals research and development to support the responsible extraction and processing of critical minerals.

  • Renews the Centre of Excellence on Critical Minerals for three more years with an allocation of $10 million.

  • Adds $40 million to support northern regulatory processes in reviewing and permitting critical minerals projects.

  • Invests $70 million for global partnerships to promote Canadian mining leadership.

"With today's budget, the Government of Canada has positioned Canada in a leading competitive position for new investments up and down the minerals and metals sector and beyond. Doubtless, these measures will give Canada a lock on the top spot for global exploration investment and spur new investments across the value chain," stated Pierre Gratton, MAC's President and CEO. "Today's budget should also send a strong signal to our allies in the US and Europe that Canada is and will remain a trusted source for responsibly mined and processed materials essential for the world's low carbon future and security."

The World Bank has estimated that mineral production for key materials has to increase by up to 500% for the world to meet its climate change goals. Canada is already a leading supplier of critical minerals, such as nickel, cobalt, uranium and copper, with among the lowest carbon content in the world, due to the fact that Canada has the world's fourth cleanest electricity grid with 82 percent of power from renewable or non-emitting sources. Canada's ESG credentials are further bolstered by the commitment of Canada's mining sector to leading mining standards such as MAC's Towards Sustainable Mining initiative and as the largest private sector employer and partner of Indigenous peoples on a proportionate basis.

"As one of the lowest carbon-intensity mineral and metal producers in the world, one of the greatest climate actions Canada can take in support of Paris Accord objectives is to maximize Canadian production of the low-carbon materials needed to meet projected clean technology demand," said Gratton. "Today's budget aligns squarely with this objective."

Other aspects of the budget that will have a positive impact on Canada's mining sector include:

  • $120 million to advance Small Modular Nuclear Reactors as a climate action solution.

  • A commitment to develop a 30% tax credit, focused on net-zero technologies, battery storage solutions, and clean hydrogen.

  • A refundable investment tax credit of up to 60% for the deployment of carbon capture use and storage technologies.

  • $103 million to develop a National Benefits-Sharing Framework for natural resources and the expansion of the Indigenous Partnership Office and the Indigenous Natural Resource Partnerships program.

  • $450 million to bolster the National Trade Corridor Initiative.

  • $136 million to develop industry-driven data solutions to support supply-chain fluidity.

  • $600 million to bolster the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program.

  • The establishment of the Canada Growth Fund, capitalized at $15 billion over the next five years, to support the restructuring of critical supply chains in areas important to Canada's future prosperity including Canada's natural resources sector.

The mining industry is a major sector of Canada's economy, contributing $107 billion to the national GDP and is responsible for 19 percent of Canada's total domestic exports. Canada's mining sector employs 692,000 people directly and indirectly across the country. The industry is proportionally the largest private sector employer of Indigenous peoples in Canada and a major customer of Indigenous-owned businesses.

About MAC

The Mining Association of Canada is the national organization for the Canadian mining industry. Its members account for most of Canada's production of base and precious metals, uranium, diamonds, metallurgical coal, mined oil sands and industrial minerals and are actively engaged in mineral exploration, mining, smelting, refining and semi-fabrication. Please visit www.mining.ca.

SOURCE Mining Association of Canada (MAC)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/07/c0984.html

Recommended Stories

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Sign

  • U.S. cracks down on Russian airlines after flights violated export controls

    Previously, the United States had identified more than 170 Boeing airplanes that Russian airlines were operating in violation of U.S. sanctions, including about 40 Aeroflot Boeing 737 and 777 airplanes, 21 Azur Boeing planes and 17 UTair Boeing aircraft. Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves said the message was clear: "Defy our export controls at your own peril."

  • New lithium technology can help the world go green -- if it works

    Rio Tinto, General Motors and even the U.S. Energy Department are investing heavily in a crop of newer technologies that could revolutionize the way lithium is produced for electric vehicle batteries. Now those technologies just have to prove they work on a commercial scale. If they do, miners will be able to boost global lithium production with a footprint far smaller than open-pit mines and evaporation ponds, which often are the size of multiple football fields and unpopular with local communities.

  • Tesla’s ‘Cyber Rodeo’ Begins. Why Its New Factory Is a Big Deal.

    It’s time for the Tesla “Cyber Rodeo,” which christens the electric-vehicle maker’s new gigafactory located in Austin, Texas. Here’s what to expect coming out of Austin for the next couple of days, along with some recent history. Tesla dubs its factories with the giga prefix.

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • EVs: Biden admin holds meeting with Elon Musk, other auto execs on charging stations

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details President Biden's administration meeting with Elon Musk and other EV executives, the EV space, and discussions surrounding EV charging infrastructure.

  • Why Amazon Stock Slumped Today

    Although it wasn't exactly a steep decline, Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock took a bit of a fall on Thursday. The drop was linked to potential new struggles in labor relations. On Thursday, Reuters reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rejected an Amazon request to scotch a proposed shareholder vote on an audit of working conditions at its facilities.

  • Tesla’s Austin Gigafactory Opening Isn’t the Biggest EV Party This Week

    There is another event happening in Austin that is also big deal for the stock, even though the impact isn't as direct as a new manufacturing facility: Tesla-Con.

  • South America’s Newest Oil Boom Is Gaining A War Time Boost

    There is growing evidence that the USGS may have grossly underestimated the total potential of the Guyana-Suriname oil basin

  • Meta reportedly set to introduce virtual currency dubbed ‘Zuck Bucks’

    Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley explains Meta's plan to implement virtual currency inside the metaverse, Chipotle's partnership with Roblox, and other brands such as Wendy's jumping on metaverse platforms.

  • Gogoro EV startup aims to be a 'game-changer' in electric transport, CEO says

    Gogoro CEO Horace Luke joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss taking the EV startup public via SPAC and the outlook for electric mobility.

  • AAP Team Gives the Lowdown on Costco, Ford, ChargePoint

    Retail titan Costco Wholesale reported that comparable sales surged 12% in March from a year earlier, excluding the impact of gasoline prices and foreign exchange. Costco's net sales rose 17% to $130 billion in the first 31 weeks of the company's current fiscal year compared with a year ago. As of March 31, Costco had 829 warehouse locations, up 2.7% from 807 a year earlier.

  • The Chip Sector Has a New Worry in Plant Shutdown for Key Manufacturing Chemical

    3M has stopped production at a plant in Belgium that produces the vast majority of the world's supply of semiconductor-grade PFAS chemicals.

  • Why Tesla Stock Was Riding High This Morning

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock galloped out of the gate Thursday morning -- up 2.3% as of 10:25 a.m. ET before falling back around midday -- as the company announced a "Cyber Rodeo" to celebrate the opening of its Austin, Texas, Gigafactory barely two weeks after opening a Gigafactory in Germany. It's starting to get hard to remember all the places Tesla now has Gigafactories up and running. The Austin Gigafactory will initially produce Model Y electric vehicles, and thus contribute to Tesla's goal of building 1.5 million or more EVs this year.

  • Goodyear Seeks Alternatives For Rubber Trees; Picks 'Dandelions' As Potential Option

    Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) partners with Ohio-based Farmed Materials to develop a domestic source of natural rubber from a specific species of dandelion. The multi-year, multi-million-dollar program is supported by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), and BioMADE. Taraxacum kok-saghyz, a species of dandelion known as TK, has proven to be a valuable alternative to natural rubber trees. Farmed Materials has shown initial positive results in pilot pro

  • Expert: Retirees returning to work should skip 'career obituary' when job-hunting

    For older workers who retired and are considering a return to the workplace, the tight labor market is promising.

  • Oil's Sprung a Leak: Demand Destruction

    For those who think this commodity can go higher and higher, remember that elusive part of the equation: demand.

  • Tesla Halted, Chips Pile Up as Shanghai Lockdown Upends Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s factory shutdown has stretched out to at least 12 days, much-needed semiconductors are piling up at manufacturers amid a shortage of truck drivers, and bankers are camping in their offices as Shanghai’s Covid-19 lockdown disrupts businesses in China’s financial hub. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemRussia Sidesteps Sanc

  • Joe Biden Takes Major Step to Embrace Elon Musk

    The relationship between the White House and Tesla's CEO has been very cold since the early days of the Biden administration.