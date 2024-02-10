The 3.9% return this week takes Surgery Partners' (NASDAQ:SGRY) shareholders five-year gains to 148%

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 148% in five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 29% gain in the last three months. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 15% in the last three months.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Surgery Partners wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 5 years Surgery Partners saw its revenue grow at 10.0% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Broadly speaking, this solid progress may well be reflected by the healthy share price gain of 20% per year over five years. It's well worth monitoring the growth trend in revenue, because if growth accelerates, that might signal an opportunity. Accelerating growth can be a sign of an inflection point - and could indicate profits lie ahead. Worth watching 100%

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Surgery Partners is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Surgery Partners will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 23% in the last year, Surgery Partners shareholders lost 1.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 20% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Surgery Partners better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Surgery Partners you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

