$ 3.92 Bn growth expected in Automotive OEM Premium Audio Market during 2021-2025 | Rise in HNWI population to be a key driver | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive OEM premium audio market is set to grow by USD 3.92 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive OEM Premium Audio Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Our report on the automotive OEM premium audio market offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of disruption threats by comparing disruptive sources and factors driving disruption.
Request a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. B & W Group Ltd., Bang & Olufsen Group, Bose Corp., Burmester Audiosysteme GmbH, Faurecia SA, Meridian Audio Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Pioneer Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants. The rise in the HNWI population will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive OEM Premium Audio Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive OEM Premium Audio Market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geography

Know about the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the automotive OEM premium audio market by requesting a free sample report:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44251

Automotive OEM Premium Audio Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive OEM premium audio market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include B & W Group Ltd., Bang & Olufsen Group, Bose Corp., Burmester Audiosysteme GmbH, Faurecia SA, Meridian Audio Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Pioneer Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Automotive OEM Premium Audio Market size

  • Automotive OEM Premium Audio Market trends

  • Automotive OEM Premium Audio Market industry analysis

The development of headrest-integrated speakers and noise-canceling headphones for in-car applications is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the ongoing slowdown of the economy in China may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Automotive Premium Audio System Market - Global automotive premium audio system market is segmented by application (luxury cars and mid-segment cars) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Request a Free Sample Report

Global Automotive Audio Speakers Market - Global automotive audio speakers market is segmented by application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Request a Free Sample Report

Automotive OEM Premium Audio Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive OEM premium audio market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive OEM premium audio market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive OEM premium audio market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive OEM premium audio market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Luxury vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Mid-size vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • B & W Group Ltd.

  • Bang & Olufsen Group

  • Bose Corp.

  • Burmester Audiosysteme GmbH

  • Faurecia SA

  • Meridian Audio Ltd.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Pioneer Corp.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Sony Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/automotive-oem-premium-audiomarket
Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-oem-premium-audio-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-3-92-bn-growth-expected-in-automotive-oem-premium-audio-market-during-2021-2025--rise-in-hnwi-population-to-be-a-key-driver--technavio-301301728.html

SOURCE Technavio

SOURCE Technavio

