3 Affordable Cars That Feel Like Luxury Vehicles

Kite_rin / Shutterstock.com

With the price of new and used cars dropping, you might be looking toward holiday and summer sales to pick up a new set of wheels.

Read next: These 12 Cars Can Save You Thousands of Dollars in Repair and Maintenance Costs

Explore more: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

If you’re looking for a luxury vehicle on a non-luxury budget, you’ll find plenty of options. We searched the web, read dozens of reviews and assessments, and then turned to the Reddit forums to get opinions from experts and real drivers to find three affordable cars that drive like your favorite luxury brands.

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Toyota Crown

Despite having America’s bestselling sedan (the Camry), you don’t usually think of Toyota as a luxury brand. Yet the Toyota Crown elevates the driving experience with features like heated front seats, a 12.3-inch multi-information display and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen.

It also delivers more horsepower with a 340hp hybrid engine. “The Crown offers a luxurious and modern design with great power behind its drive, and the Camry delivers on efficiency and options,” reviewed DarCars Automotive Group on 355Toyota.com.

Toyota Venza

Toyota fans on Reddit also favor some of the manufacturer’s latest models like the Toyota Venza. Redditor asbestoswasframed wrote, “It’s a fully kitted out Lexus RX for $4k less with a Toyota badge on the front.”

This two-row, crossover hybrid SUV starts at just $35,070. Advanced features include a Star Gaze Fixed Panaromic Roof, a nine-speaker JBL audio system and more. The Nightshade Edition, starting at under $40,000, boasts blacked-out rear badging and gloss-black alloy wheels for a distinctively luxurious look.

Mazda CX-90

Redditors also love the new Mazda CX-90, with a starting price under $38,000. This crossover SUV with an option third-row seats up to eight and delivers 280 horsepower from its 3.3L Turbo Inline 6 engine.

Redditor tege0005 posted, “We just got a CX-90 and it’s legitimately a premium vehicle without the badge. It’s missing your real lux stuff like air suspension and massaging seats, but the materials and fit and finish are top-notch.”

Redditor Maddy_shak agreed, “They hit the new cx90 outta the park.”

Final Note

With advances in automotive technology and styling, you no longer have to pay high prices to get a vehicle with a smooth and powerful ride, stacked with all the safety, entertainment and other features you may want.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Affordable Cars That Feel Like Luxury Vehicles