3 Affordable Cars That Feel Like Luxury Vehicles

Dawn Allcot
2 min read
0
Kite_rin / Shutterstock.com
Kite_rin / Shutterstock.com

With the price of new and used cars dropping, you might be looking toward holiday and summer sales to pick up a new set of wheels.

Read next: These 12 Cars Can Save You Thousands of Dollars in Repair and Maintenance Costs
Explore more: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

If you’re looking for a luxury vehicle on a non-luxury budget, you’ll find plenty of options. We searched the web, read dozens of reviews and assessments, and then turned to the Reddit forums to get opinions from experts and real drivers to find three affordable cars that drive like your favorite luxury brands.

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Toyota Crown

Despite having America’s bestselling sedan (the Camry), you don’t usually think of Toyota as a luxury brand. Yet the Toyota Crown elevates the driving experience with features like heated front seats, a 12.3-inch multi-information display and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen.

It also delivers more horsepower with a 340hp hybrid engine. “The Crown offers a luxurious and modern design with great power behind its drive, and the Camry delivers on efficiency and options,” reviewed DarCars Automotive Group on 355Toyota.com.

Toyota Venza

Toyota fans on Reddit also favor some of the manufacturer’s latest models like the Toyota Venza. Redditor asbestoswasframed wrote, “It’s a fully kitted out Lexus RX for $4k less with a Toyota badge on the front.”

This two-row, crossover hybrid SUV starts at just $35,070. Advanced features include a Star Gaze Fixed Panaromic Roof, a nine-speaker JBL audio system and more. The Nightshade Edition, starting at under $40,000, boasts blacked-out rear badging and gloss-black alloy wheels for a distinctively luxurious look.

Mazda CX-90

Redditors also love the new Mazda CX-90, with a starting price under $38,000. This crossover SUV with an option third-row seats up to eight and delivers 280 horsepower from its 3.3L Turbo Inline 6 engine.

Redditor tege0005 posted, “We just got a CX-90 and it’s legitimately a premium vehicle without the badge. It’s missing your real lux stuff like air suspension and massaging seats, but the materials and fit and finish are top-notch.”

Redditor Maddy_shak agreed, “They hit the new cx90 outta the park.”

Final Note

With advances in automotive technology and styling, you no longer have to pay high prices to get a vehicle with a smooth and powerful ride, stacked with all the safety, entertainment and other features you may want.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Affordable Cars That Feel Like Luxury Vehicles

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla layoffs an 'ominous sign' for the company, analyst says

    Tesla has announced a large reduction in staff on the heels of a disappointing Q1 delivery report, following in the footsteps of legacy automakers and pure-play EV makers, per an internal memo.

  • Exclusive-Russia and China trade new copper disguised as scrap to skirt taxes, sanctions

    Copper wire rod was shredded in China's remote Xinjiang Uyghur region by an intermediary to make it difficult to distinguish from scrap, the sources said, allowing both exporters and importers to profit from differences in tariffs applied to scrap and new metal, the sources said. Russia's export duty on copper rod was 7% in December, lower than the 10% levy on scrap. Imports of copper rod into China are taxed at 4%, but there is no duty on Russian scrap imports.

  • We're 66 With $1.4 Million in IRAs, and $4,100 Monthly From Social Security. What's Our Retirement Budget?

    Say that, as a married couple, you have $1.4 million in your IRAs and, at age 66, expect about $4,100 per month in Social Security. Based on some typical rules of thumb, you might be able to plan on about $108,000 per year of retirement income, but how much you actually need and will be […] The post We're 66 With $1.4 Million in IRAs, and $4,100 Monthly From Social Security. What's Our Retirement Budget? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • The Tesla Cybertruck Has Had a Rough Start. Now Production Is Halted.

    The Cybertruck just hasn’t been a boon for Tesla —yet. Over the weekend, Tesla informed some soon-to-be Cybertruck owners about delivery delays because of production issues. Revelations about the delays have appeared in online forums and on Elon Musk’s social media platform X.

  • Elon Musk to cut 14,000 Tesla jobs amid electric car slowdown

    Tesla is cutting more than 14,000 jobs in the biggest layoffs in its history, as Elon Musk’s car company reckons with slowing demand for electric cars and aggressive competition from cut-price Chinese rivals.

  • Tesla Is Laying Off Workers—and Losing Key Executives

    News of layoffs typically boosts stock prices, but shares of the electric-vehicle company fell again.

  • This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 62

    Is it worth it to claim your benefits as soon as possible?

  • I'm 67 Years Old, Have $2.5 Million in Cash, $500k in an IRA and Social Security. Should I Retire Now?

    With $2.5 million in cash, $500,000 in an IRA and average Social Security benefits, someone who’s 67 is likely in a pretty good spot for retirement. However, retiring comfortably involves more than financial resources. It also requires balancing income and expenses. With that in mind, it may be necessary to reduce lifestyle costs or invest […] The post I’m 67 Years Old, Have $2.5 Million in Cash, $500k in an IRA and Social Security. Should I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset

  • Layoffs in 2024: A List of Companies Cutting Jobs This Year

    Tesla announced a round of layoffs on Monday, joining Alphabet Amazon and UPS among major companies to cut jobs in recent months. The layoffs this year suggest that companies are cutting in more targeted areas–even as some of the biggest tech companies have continued to grow, adding more jobs than they’ve cut. Amazon in January said it would eliminate hundreds of jobs across its film and television studio and Twitch streaming platform.

  • 3 Seemingly Innocent Mistakes That Could Leave You With a Lot Less Money in Retirement

    Want to retire with a nice amount of money? Read on for some mistakes to avoid that could be a bigger deal than expected.