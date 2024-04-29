3 Apple Products That Earned Loud Customer Complaints

Becky Neubauer
2 min read
0
In this article:
ozgurdonmaz / Getty Images
ozgurdonmaz / Getty Images

While Apple is well known now for its sleek iPhones, iMacs and iPads, not every electronic offering they developed ended up being a hit. In fact, a company that’s been around since 1976 is bound to have some failed products. Here are some duds that you’re probably glad you didn’t buy, considering numerous the complaints about them.

Check Out: I’m a Frugal Shopper — 4 Items I Always Buy Secondhand To Save Money

Read Next: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Apple Maps

You’ve probably heard horror stories of people attempting to use Apple’s built-in mapping software to navigate places, only to be led completely astray. Even as a free product, it flopped because it couldn’t deliver on its basic functionality: accurate mapping. When the app was first released, it was so inaccurate that Apple’s CEO actually suggested that people should use Google Maps instead, per TechCrunch. It has since been revamped substantially.

Learn More: 10 Valuable Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon

iPhone 6

Not all iPhones are created equal. The iPhone 6 stood out from its predecessors with exceptionally poor build quality that resulted in a 22% failure rate. Customers complained that the screen stopped working, and the phone itself would begin to bend. Not to mention that the Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and mobile data experienced serious issues (and aren’t those the main functionalities of a phone?). Not exactly what you would hope for from a phone that started at over $200 in 2014, according to MoneyTalksNews.

Power Mac G4 Cube

Originally released in 2000 for the price of $1,799, this computer was so revolutionary that many people couldn’t figure out how to use it. Rather than resembling computer towers of the time, it was a shiny silver cube with no visible inputs, just an Apple logo on the outside. All the inputs were actually located on the bottom, but it didn’t even have a power button — you had to lightly touch it to turn it on.

Apple probably learned from this flop that their products needed to at least slightly resemble the competition, so at the very least people would understand how to use them.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Apple Products That Earned Loud Customer Complaints

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Now is the bottom’: Ron Baron says Tesla to ‘go up huge now’ and all cars will be electric in 10-15 years

    Will Baron's prediction of an all-electric future come true?

  • Should You Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

    Apple's (AAPL) second-quarter fiscal 2024 results are likely to reflect strong services growth despite macroeconomic headwinds and weak demand in China.

  • 3 Software Stocks to Keep an Eye on in a Troubled Industry

    Amid volatile macroeconomic conditions, Computer Software industry participants like Descartes Systems Group (DSGX), Blackbaud (BLKB) and BlackBerry (BB) benefit from acceleration in digital transformation and strong adoption of cloud computing solutions.

  • Despite complaints, Apple hasn't yet removed an obviously fake app pretending to be RockAuto

    Apple's App Store isn't always as trustworthy as the company claims. The latest example comes from RockAuto, an auto parts dealer popular with home mechanics and other DIYers, which is upset that a fake app masquerading as its official app has not been removed from the App Store, despite numerous complaints to Apple. RockAuto co-founder and president Jim Taylor was first alerted to the situation when customers began complaining about "annoying ads" in its app -- something he said "surprised us s

  • Could Microsoft Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    The company smashed quarterly earnings and is potentially on a path to dominate AI.

  • Deepfake of principal's voice is the latest case of AI being used for harm

    The most recent criminal case involving artificial intelligence emerged last week from a Maryland high school, where police say a principal was framed as racist by a fake recording of his voice. The case is yet another reason why everyone — not just politicians and celebrities — should be concerned about this increasingly powerful deep-fake technology, experts say. “Everybody is vulnerable to attack, and anyone can do the attacking,” said Hany Farid, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, who focuses on digital forensics and misinformation.

  • Artificial Intelligence Could Propel This "Magnificent Seven" Stock 33% Higher, a Wall Street Analyst Says

    This summer could provide two huge growth catalysts for this stock.

  • The EU will force Apple to open up iPadOS

    Apple’s iPadOS has been branded a gatekeeper under the EU’s DMA legislation, which means the software has to comply with a host of rules. The company has six months to comply to avoid fines.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today

    China tentatively approves Tesla’s plan to launch ‘Full Self-Driving’ software in the country, and SoFi reports its second straight quarter of profitability but the stock falls as second-quarter guidance disappoints.

  • Copilot Workspace is GitHub's take on AI-powered software engineering

    Is the future of software development an AI-powered IDE? GitHub's floating the idea. At its annual GitHub Universe conference in San Francisco on Monday, GitHub announced Copilot Workspace, a dev environment that taps what GitHub describes as "Copilot-powered agents" to help developers brainstorm, plan, build, test and run code in natural language. Jonathan Carter, head of GitHub Next, GitHub's software R&D team, pitches Workspace as somewhat of an evolution of GitHub's AI-powered coding assista