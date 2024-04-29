3 Apple Products That Earned Loud Customer Complaints

ozgurdonmaz / Getty Images

While Apple is well known now for its sleek iPhones, iMacs and iPads, not every electronic offering they developed ended up being a hit. In fact, a company that’s been around since 1976 is bound to have some failed products. Here are some duds that you’re probably glad you didn’t buy, considering numerous the complaints about them.

Apple Maps

You’ve probably heard horror stories of people attempting to use Apple’s built-in mapping software to navigate places, only to be led completely astray. Even as a free product, it flopped because it couldn’t deliver on its basic functionality: accurate mapping. When the app was first released, it was so inaccurate that Apple’s CEO actually suggested that people should use Google Maps instead, per TechCrunch. It has since been revamped substantially.

iPhone 6

Not all iPhones are created equal. The iPhone 6 stood out from its predecessors with exceptionally poor build quality that resulted in a 22% failure rate. Customers complained that the screen stopped working, and the phone itself would begin to bend. Not to mention that the Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and mobile data experienced serious issues (and aren’t those the main functionalities of a phone?). Not exactly what you would hope for from a phone that started at over $200 in 2014, according to MoneyTalksNews.

Power Mac G4 Cube

Originally released in 2000 for the price of $1,799, this computer was so revolutionary that many people couldn’t figure out how to use it. Rather than resembling computer towers of the time, it was a shiny silver cube with no visible inputs, just an Apple logo on the outside. All the inputs were actually located on the bottom, but it didn’t even have a power button — you had to lightly touch it to turn it on.

Apple probably learned from this flop that their products needed to at least slightly resemble the competition, so at the very least people would understand how to use them.

