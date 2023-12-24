3 of the best new car dealerships around the Peoria area as voted on by readers
If you're looking for a new car dealership around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" vehicles, dealers and services competition.
Here are the top new car dealerships as voted by the readers:
Winner: Uftring Auto Group
500 Fairline Drive, East Peoria
(309) 694-0700
Finalist: Bob Lindsay Honda
900 W. Pioneer Parkway, Peoria
(309) 322-6656
Finalist: Mike Miller Auto Park
2007 W. Pioneer Parkway, Peoria
(309) 693-1222
