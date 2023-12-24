Advertisement
3 of the best new car dealerships around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

Josh Jenke, Peoria Journal Star
·1 min read

If you're looking for a new car dealership around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" vehicles, dealers and services competition.

Here are the top new car dealerships as voted by the readers:

Winner: Uftring Auto Group

500 Fairline Drive, East Peoria

(309) 694-0700

www.uftringautogroup.com

Finalist: Bob Lindsay Honda

900 W. Pioneer Parkway, Peoria

(309) 322-6656

www.boblindsayhonda.com

Finalist: Mike Miller Auto Park

2007 W. Pioneer Parkway, Peoria

(309) 693-1222

www.mikemillerautopark.com

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois vehicles, dealers and services: The best 3 new car dealerships in the Peoria area

