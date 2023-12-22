3 of the best car salespeople around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

Keri Thierer of Scherer Mazda on Pioneer Parkway is the Community Choice winner for top car salesperson in the Peoria area.

If you're looking for a car salesperson around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" vehicles, dealers and services competition.

Here are the top car salespeople as voted by the readers:

Winner: Keri Thierer, Scherer Mazda

2300 W. Pioneer Parkway, Peoria

(309) 691-0300

www.scherermazda.com

Real estate agents: 3 of the best real estate agents around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

Finalist: John Kaufman, Mike Miller Hyundai

2007 W. Pioneer Parkway, Peoria

309-693-1222

www.mikemillerhyundai.com

More: With car shortages easing slightly, Peoria businessman opens a new Hyundai dealership in Peoria

Finalist: Tyler Steidinger, Mangold Ford

1100 W. Center St., Eureka

(309) 304-0118

www.mangoldford.com

Personal trainers: The best personal trainers in Peoria as voted on by readers

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois vehicles, dealers and services: The best 3 car salespeople in the Peoria area