3 of the best car salespeople around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

Josh Jenke, Peoria Journal Star
·1 min read
Keri Thierer of Scherer Mazda on Pioneer Parkway is the Community Choice winner for top car salesperson in the Peoria area.
If you're looking for a car salesperson around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" vehicles, dealers and services competition.

Here are the top car salespeople as voted by the readers:

Winner: Keri Thierer, Scherer Mazda

2300 W. Pioneer Parkway, Peoria

(309) 691-0300

www.scherermazda.com

Finalist: John Kaufman, Mike Miller Hyundai

2007 W. Pioneer Parkway, Peoria

309-693-1222

www.mikemillerhyundai.com

Finalist: Tyler Steidinger, Mangold Ford

1100 W. Center St., Eureka

(309) 304-0118

www.mangoldford.com

Advertisement