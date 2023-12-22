3 of the best car salespeople around the Peoria area as voted on by readers
If you're looking for a car salesperson around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" vehicles, dealers and services competition.
Here are the top car salespeople as voted by the readers:
Winner: Keri Thierer, Scherer Mazda
2300 W. Pioneer Parkway, Peoria
(309) 691-0300
Finalist: John Kaufman, Mike Miller Hyundai
2007 W. Pioneer Parkway, Peoria
309-693-1222
Finalist: Tyler Steidinger, Mangold Ford
1100 W. Center St., Eureka
(309) 304-0118
This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois vehicles, dealers and services: The best 3 car salespeople in the Peoria area