3 of the best consignment stores around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

If you're looking for a consignment store around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" shopping competition.

Here are the top consignment stores as voted by the readers:

Winner: Plato's Closet

1405 W. Glen Ave., Peoria

(309) 685-8888

www.platoscloset.com

Shopping for a bargain? Try these 21 secondhand stores for deals and treasures near Peoria

Finalist: Castaways Consignment

1239 Peoria St., Washington

(309) 886-2424

www.shopcastaways.com

Peoria mani pedi: 3 of the best nail salons around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

Finalist: Fashionably Late

5832 Knoxville Ave., Peoria

(309) 282-6029

www.facebook.com/FashionablyLateConsignment/

Peoria spas: 3 of the best spas around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois shopping: The best 3 consignment stores in the Peoria area