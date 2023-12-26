3 of the best consignment stores around the Peoria area as voted on by readers
If you're looking for a consignment store around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" shopping competition.
Here are the top consignment stores as voted by the readers:
Winner: Plato's Closet
1405 W. Glen Ave., Peoria
(309) 685-8888
Finalist: Castaways Consignment
1239 Peoria St., Washington
(309) 886-2424
Finalist: Fashionably Late
5832 Knoxville Ave., Peoria
(309) 282-6029
www.facebook.com/FashionablyLateConsignment/
