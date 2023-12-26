Advertisement
3 of the best consignment stores around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

Josh Jenke, Peoria Journal Star
·1 min read

If you're looking for a consignment store around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" shopping competition.

Here are the top consignment stores as voted by the readers:

Winner: Plato's Closet

1405 W. Glen Ave., Peoria

(309) 685-8888

www.platoscloset.com

Finalist: Castaways Consignment

1239 Peoria St., Washington

(309) 886-2424

www.shopcastaways.com

Finalist: Fashionably Late

5832 Knoxville Ave., Peoria

(309) 282-6029

www.facebook.com/FashionablyLateConsignment/

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois shopping: The best 3 consignment stores in the Peoria area

