3 Best Desserts To Buy at Aldi (and 1 To Avoid)

Aldi is known for its affordable groceries, but its offerings can be hit or miss. Here are three desserts delightful dessert options to grab on your next shopping trip, and one disappointing dessert to avoid.

Buy: Sundae Shoppe Super Premium Ice Cream Pints

If you’re a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream fan, you can get the same great taste for a fraction of the cost with Sundae Shoppe Super Premium Ice Cream Pints from Aldi. It comes in flavors that mimic the bigger brand, like Thank you Cherry Much (similar to Cherry Garcia), Brookie Dough (similar to Half Baked), and Make Fudge Not War (similar to Chocolate Fudge Brownie). While they might not be perfect flavor dupes, the creamy ice cream with chunky additions will satisfy your cravings at a lower price tag.

Buy: Belmont Pie Bites

Belmont’s Pie Bites are a bite-sized favorite of Aldi regulars. The pie bites come in coconut cream, key lime, and banana cream flavors, giving you the classic tastes of your favorite pies without taking up the real estate of a pie pan in your fridge. The pie bites are 60 to 70 calories per piece, and 10 come in each box, making it a fairly low-calorie dessert. The texture of this dessert makes it hard to eat only one or two pieces, with the crisp chocolate shell covering a creamy pie filling and crumbly graham crust.

Buy: My/Mochi Ice Cream

My/Mochi is known for its delicious twist on traditional mochi, a sweet dough dessert from Japan. The brand is not exclusive to Aldi, which is coming out with its own mochi ice cream called Wao Mochi, but it is a must-buy when you are at the discount grocer. My/Mochi ice cream has ice cream inside the sweet dough, which makes for a pleasing and chewy texture. There are three flavors: strawberry, mango (which has mixed reviews), and cookies and cream.

Skip: Specially Selected Mini Cream Puffs

Getting 50 cream puffs in a convenient tub may seem like a great deal if you’re hosting a party, but these desserts may be a letdown. The puffs can take hours to defrost, and once they’re finally unfrozen, the texture leaves something to be desired. You may find still-frozen spots, or discover that the flaky puff crust has become wet and soggy. It’s better to skip the cream puffs at Aldi.

