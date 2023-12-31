3 of the best florists around the Peoria area as voted on by readers
If you're looking for a florist around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" shopping competition.
Here are the top florists as voted by the readers:
Winner: Becks Florist, Inc.
105 E. Washington St., East Peoria
(309) 699-3921
Finalist: LeFleur Floral Design & Events, Inc.
905 Peoria St., Washington
(309) 444-1555
Finalist: Picket Fence Foundation
310 N. 4th St., Chillicothe
(309) 274-5414
This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois shopping: The best 3 florists in the Peoria area