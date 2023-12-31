3 of the best florists around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

If you're looking for a florist around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" shopping competition.

Here are the top florists as voted by the readers:

Winner: Becks Florist, Inc.

105 E. Washington St., East Peoria

(309) 699-3921

www.beckflorist.com

Finalist: LeFleur Floral Design & Events, Inc.

905 Peoria St., Washington

(309) 444-1555

www.lefleurfloraldesign.com

Finalist: Picket Fence Foundation

310 N. 4th St., Chillicothe

(309) 274-5414

www.picketfencefloral.net

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois shopping: The best 3 florists in the Peoria area