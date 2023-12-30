3 of the best furniture stores around the Peoria area as voted on by readers
If you're looking for a furniture store around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" shopping competition.
Here are the top furniture stores as voted by the readers:
Winner: Sherman's
1215 W. Glen Ave., Peoria
(309) 691-4100
Finalist: Lippmann's Furniture & Interiors
1429 W. Pioneer Parkway, Peoria
(309) 685-1008
Finalist: Steger's Furniture & Mattresses
8727 Knoxville Ave., Peoria
818 Court St., Pekin
(309) 347-2188
