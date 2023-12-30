3 of the best furniture stores around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

If you're looking for a furniture store around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" shopping competition.

Here are the top furniture stores as voted by the readers:

Winner: Sherman's

1215 W. Glen Ave., Peoria

(309) 691-4100

www.shermansnow.com

Finalist: Lippmann's Furniture & Interiors

1429 W. Pioneer Parkway, Peoria

(309) 685-1008

www.lippsmannsfurniture.com

Finalist: Steger's Furniture & Mattresses

8727 Knoxville Ave., Peoria

818 Court St., Pekin

(309) 347-2188

www.stegers.com

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois shopping: The best 3 furniture stores in the Peoria area