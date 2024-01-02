3 of the best grocery stores around the Peoria area as voted on by readers
If you're looking for a grocery store around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" shopping competition.
Here are the top grocery stores as voted by the readers:
Winner: Aldi
3420 W. University St., Peoria
9129 N. Allen Road, Peoria
251 Clock Tower Drive, East Peoria
3701 S. Airport Road, Bartonville
1997 Freedom Parkway, Washington
100 E. Courtland St., Morton
(855) 955-2534
Finalist: Haddad's Market
2407 W. Rohmann Ave., West Peoria
(309) 674-0040
Finalist: Hy-Vee Grocery Store
4125 N. Sheridan Road, Suite 20, Peoria
(309) 686-5920
7610 N. Orange Prairie Road, Peoria
(309) 589-1001
