3 of the best grocery stores around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

If you're looking for a grocery store around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" shopping competition.

Here are the top grocery stores as voted by the readers:

Winner: Aldi

3420 W. University St., Peoria

9129 N. Allen Road, Peoria

251 Clock Tower Drive, East Peoria

3701 S. Airport Road, Bartonville

1997 Freedom Parkway, Washington

100 E. Courtland St., Morton

(855) 955-2534

www.aldi.us

Finalist: Haddad's Market

2407 W. Rohmann Ave., West Peoria

(309) 674-0040

www.haddadsmarket.com

Finalist: Hy-Vee Grocery Store

4125 N. Sheridan Road, Suite 20, Peoria

(309) 686-5920

7610 N. Orange Prairie Road, Peoria

(309) 589-1001

www.hy-vee.com

