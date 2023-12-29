3 of the best marijuana dispensaries around the Peoria area as voted on by readers
If you're looking for a marijuana dispensary around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" shopping competition.
Here are the top marijuana dispensaries as voted by the readers:
Winner: Trinity Cannabis
3125 N. University St., Peoria
(309) 863-2122
2301 W. Glen Ave., Peoria
(309) 863-0337
Finalist: nuEra
504 Riverside Drive, East Peoria
(309) 839-1330
Finalist: RISE Dispensary Canton
3104 N. Main St., Canton
(309) 647-9333
This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois shopping: The best 3 marijuana dispensaries in the Peoria area