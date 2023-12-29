Advertisement
3 of the best marijuana dispensaries around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

Josh Jenke, Peoria Journal Star
·1 min read

If you're looking for a marijuana dispensary around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" shopping competition.

Here are the top marijuana dispensaries as voted by the readers:

Winner: Trinity Cannabis

3125 N. University St., Peoria

(309) 863-2122

2301 W. Glen Ave., Peoria

(309) 863-0337

www.trinitymmj.com

Finalist: nuEra

504 Riverside Drive, East Peoria

(309) 839-1330

www.nueracannabis.com

Finalist: RISE Dispensary Canton

3104 N. Main St., Canton

(309) 647-9333

www.risecannabis.com

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois shopping: The best 3 marijuana dispensaries in the Peoria area

