3 of the Best Portrait Lenses for Fujifilm Cameras

Chris Gampat
·2 min read

There’s a spot in this round-up where you can probably insert DEM TONEZ or something like that. But in reality, portrait lenses for Fujifilm cameras will give you beautiful results. All of these lenses have a few great qualities: nice bokeh, adequate sharpness, and a nice render when it comes to portraiture. What’s more, we’ve tested all of these independently in our own reviews. So we’re giving you only the best!

You can view this article and much more with minimal ads in our brand new app for iOS, iPadOS, and Android.

The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product. We only recommend gear that we’ve fully reviewed. If you’re wondering why your favorite product didn’t make the cut, there’s a chance it’s on another list. If we haven’t reviewed it, we won’t recommend it. This method keeps our lists packed with industry-leading knowledge. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Pro Tips in Using Portrait Lenses for Fujifilm Cameras

Check out these tips before you hammer the shutter:

  • In this round up, we’re focusing on Portrait lenses for Fujifilm cameras of the X-series. That means that we’re APS-C format. We’ve tested all of these independantly.

  • Fujifilm’s lenses create their best image quality when combined with the right film simulation. You don’t need to spend hours in post-production. You might not even need to do any edits at all.

  • Some cameras have cool features like skin smoothing and clarity adjustments. Give them a try to give portrait lenses like these a bit more of a boost.

  • Be sure to use face and eye detection when using portrait lenses for Fujifilm cameras.

  • Want the pastel look? Try the Classic Negative or Pro Negative High Contrast look and overexpose by at least a stop of light. You’ll love the look.

Fujifilm 50mm f1 R WR

Tech Specs

  • F1 aperture

  • Weather sealing

  • Metal body

  • 9 aperture blades

  • Close focusing of 0.7 meters (2.29ft)

  • 77mm filter thread

  • 12 elements in 9 groups

  • 1 Aspherical element

  • 2 ED elements

In our review, we state:

“The Fujifilm 50mm f1 R WR is an easy lens to use, especially when paired with an IBIS infused Fujifilm camera. The lens is not stabilized at all, so keep this in mind. Still, follow the reciprocal rule, and you’ll be okay. Thanks to advances in autofocus and tracking, shooting at f1 is a piece of cake. Gone are the days where you’d have to take 10 shots to get one with eyes in focus. This was an all too familiar scenario when we used the old Canon EF 85mm f1.2 on DSLRs. Now you just point, half-press, and the camera sticks to your subject’s eyes like glue. On Fujifilm’s APS-C cameras, this lens has an equivalent focal length of 75mm. It’s a little odd, but you quickly get used to it.”

Buy Now

Fujifilm 90mm f2

Tech Specs

Performance

Focal Length

90mm
Comparable 35mm Focal Length: 137 mm

Aperture

Maximum: f/2
Minimum: f/16

Camera Mount Type

Fujifilm X mount

Format Compatibility

APS-C

Angle of View

17.9°

Minimum Focus Distance

1.97′ (60 cm)

Magnification

0.2x

Elements/Groups

11/8

Diaphragm Blades

7, Rounded

Features

Autofocus

Yes

Physical

Filter Thread

Front:62 mm

Dimensions (DxL)

Approx. 2.95 x 4.13″ (75 x 105 mm)

Weight

1.19 lb (540 g)

Packaging Info

Package Weight

2.2 lb

Box Dimensions (LxWxH)

9.6 x 6.2 x 4.8″

In our review, we state:

“Considering that this lens is a 90mm offering and renders a 135mm field of view approximately, it’s bound to have great bokeh, right? Good news: it does. Then consider the fact that this is an APS-C sensor with a 1.5x crop and you’ve got the field of view and depth of field of a 135mm f3.5 lens when shooting wide open.”

Buy Now

Fujifilm 33mm f1.4 R WR LM

Tech Specs

Angle of View

46.9°

Aperture Blades

9, Rounded

Aspherical Elements

2

Autofocus

Autofocus

Brand

Fuji

Diameter

2.6″

Extra Low-Dispersion Elements

3

Filter Size

58.0mm

Focal Length

33.0-33.0

Format

APS-C

Groups/Elements

10/15

Hood Included

Yes

Image Stabilization

No

Item Type

Lens

Length

2.9″

Lens Type

Normal Range

Max Aperture

1.4

Maximum Magnification

0.15x

Mfr. Model Number

16719201

Minimum Aperture

16.0

Minimum Focusing Distance

1.0feet

Mount

Fuji

Weight

0.8 lb.

In our review, we state:

“The color rendition from this lens is akin with everything else you mount on a Fuji camera. This photo was shot in the Classic Negative film simulation. And of course, the colors will be dictated by the sensor and processor. But for what it’s worth, I adore the colors. I tend to really like the classic negative film simulation. Arts and Culture Editor adores Acros and Classic Chrome. Reviews Writer Brittany Smith likes Classic Chrome. And Reviews Editor Hillary Grigonis, who recently switched entirely over to Fujifilm, likes Astia.”

Buy Now

