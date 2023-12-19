3 of the best real estate agents around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

If you're looking for a real estate agent around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" home & homes services competition.

Here are the top real estate agents as voted by the readers:

Winner: Leslie Rothan, The Rothan Group, eXp Realty

Leslie Rothan of The Rothan Group and eXp Realty, has been named the Community Choice realtor of the year.

6035 Knoxville Ave., Suite 102A, Peoria

(309) 868-2841

www.therothangroup.com

Peoria realty companies: 3 of the best real estate companies around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

Finalist: Chad Jones, Jim Maloof, Realtor®

803 W. Pioneer Parkway, Peoria

(309) 692-3900

www.maloofrealty.com

Peoria burgers: 3 of the best hamburger spots around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

Finalist: Mike Van Cleve, RE/MAX Traders Unlimited

3622 Knoxville Ave., Suite 243-A, Peoria

(309) 326-5577

www.mikevancleve.com

From Mike Van Cleve: Hi, haters. Peoria is the best place for my family to live. Here's why

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois home and home services: The best 3 real estate agents in the Peoria area