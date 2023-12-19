3 of the best real estate agents around the Peoria area as voted on by readers
If you're looking for a real estate agent around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" home & homes services competition.
Here are the top real estate agents as voted by the readers:
Winner: Leslie Rothan, The Rothan Group, eXp Realty
6035 Knoxville Ave., Suite 102A, Peoria
(309) 868-2841
Finalist: Chad Jones, Jim Maloof, Realtor®
803 W. Pioneer Parkway, Peoria
(309) 692-3900
Finalist: Mike Van Cleve, RE/MAX Traders Unlimited
3622 Knoxville Ave., Suite 243-A, Peoria
(309) 326-5577
