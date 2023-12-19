Advertisement
3 of the best real estate agents around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

Josh Jenke, Peoria Journal Star
·1 min read

If you're looking for a real estate agent around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" home & homes services competition.

Here are the top real estate agents as voted by the readers:

Winner: Leslie Rothan, The Rothan Group, eXp Realty

Leslie Rothan of The Rothan Group and eXp Realty, has been named the Community Choice realtor of the year.

6035 Knoxville Ave., Suite 102A, Peoria

(309) 868-2841

www.therothangroup.com

Finalist: Chad Jones, Jim Maloof, Realtor®

803 W. Pioneer Parkway, Peoria

(309) 692-3900

www.maloofrealty.com

Finalist: Mike Van Cleve, RE/MAX Traders Unlimited

3622 Knoxville Ave., Suite 243-A, Peoria

(309) 326-5577

www.mikevancleve.com

