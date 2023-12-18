3 of the best real estate companies around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

If you're looking for a real estate company around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" home & home services competition.

Here are the top real estate companies as voted by the readers:

Winner: RE/MAX Traders Unlimited

3622 Knoxville Ave., Peoria

(309) 687-5000

www.realestatepeoria.com

Finalist: Adam Merrick Real Estate

2400 N. Main St., Suite B, East Peoria

(309) 282-1000

www.adammerrick.com

Finalist: Jim Maloof, Realtor®

803 W. Pioneer Parkway, Peoria

(309) 692-3900

www.maloofrealty.com

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois home and home services: The best 3 real estate companies in the Peoria area