3 of the best real estate companies around the Peoria area as voted on by readers
If you're looking for a real estate company around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" home & home services competition.
Here are the top real estate companies as voted by the readers:
Winner: RE/MAX Traders Unlimited
3622 Knoxville Ave., Peoria
(309) 687-5000
Finalist: Adam Merrick Real Estate
2400 N. Main St., Suite B, East Peoria
(309) 282-1000
Finalist: Jim Maloof, Realtor®
803 W. Pioneer Parkway, Peoria
(309) 692-3900
