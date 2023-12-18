Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,780.50
    +12.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,743.00
    +82.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,849.75
    +29.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,012.20
    +6.80 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.81
    -0.62 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    2,036.30
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +0.13 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0911
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    12.56
    +0.28 (+2.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2669
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.7180
    +0.5770 (+0.41%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    40,550.09
    -1,352.69 (-3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    832.60
    -56.63 (-6.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.49
    +32.13 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,758.98
    -211.57 (-0.64%)
     

3 of the best real estate companies around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

Josh Jenke, Peoria Journal Star
·1 min read

If you're looking for a real estate company around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" home & home services competition.

Here are the top real estate companies as voted by the readers:

Winner: RE/MAX Traders Unlimited

3622 Knoxville Ave., Peoria

(309) 687-5000

www.realestatepeoria.com

Peoria hotels: 3 of the best hotels around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

Finalist: Adam Merrick Real Estate

2400 N. Main St., Suite B, East Peoria

(309) 282-1000

www.adammerrick.com

Peoria rent: Where Peoria ranks for rent prices, according to this new study

Finalist: Jim Maloof, Realtor®

803 W. Pioneer Parkway, Peoria

(309) 692-3900

www.maloofrealty.com

Peoria homes: Why are fewer new homes being constructed in the Peoria area?

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois home and home services: The best 3 real estate companies in the Peoria area

Advertisement