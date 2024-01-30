3 Best Sam’s Club Jewelry Deals for Valentine’s Day

Don Shreve / Walmart

If you want to gift your special someone jewelry this Valentine’s Day, don’t miss out on the major deals Sam’s Club will be offering on bracelets, earrings and necklaces this holiday.

The following deals will be available only Feb. 2-4, so you’ll have to act fast to enjoy these discounts.

Diamond Tennis Bracelet in 14-Karat Gold

Regular price: $899

Sale price: $699

This diamond tennis bracelet is available in yellow and white gold. It’s a classic gift that will never go out of style.

Diamond Heart Pendant in 14-Karat Gold

Regular price: $299

Sale price: $229

Show your love with a diamond heart pendant necklace featuring 0.23-carat diamonds. It’s available in both yellow and white gold.

14-Karat Gold Open Heart Hoop Earrings

Regular price: $105

Sale price: $75

These open heart hoop earrings are available in four finishes: polished yellow gold, polished rose gold, polished white gold and diamond-cut yellow gold.

