3 Best Sam’s Club Jewelry Deals for Valentine’s Day
If you want to gift your special someone jewelry this Valentine’s Day, don’t miss out on the major deals Sam’s Club will be offering on bracelets, earrings and necklaces this holiday.
The following deals will be available only Feb. 2-4, so you’ll have to act fast to enjoy these discounts.
Diamond Tennis Bracelet in 14-Karat Gold
Regular price: $899
Sale price: $699
This diamond tennis bracelet is available in yellow and white gold. It’s a classic gift that will never go out of style.
Diamond Heart Pendant in 14-Karat Gold
Regular price: $299
Sale price: $229
Show your love with a diamond heart pendant necklace featuring 0.23-carat diamonds. It’s available in both yellow and white gold.
14-Karat Gold Open Heart Hoop Earrings
Regular price: $105
Sale price: $75
These open heart hoop earrings are available in four finishes: polished yellow gold, polished rose gold, polished white gold and diamond-cut yellow gold.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Best Sam’s Club Jewelry Deals for Valentine’s Day