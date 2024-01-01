3 of the best women's clothing stores around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

If you're looking for a women's clothing store around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" shopping competition.

Here are the top women's clothing stores as voted by the readers:

Winner: Curvology

4703 N. University St., Peoria

(309) 643-1472

www.mycurvology.com

Finalist: A Perfect Pear Boutique

4544 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights

(309) 688-7327

www.aperfectpearboutique.com

Finalist: Torrid

2200 W. War Memorial Drive, Space A109A, Peoria

(309) 681-0269

www.torrid.com

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois shopping: The best 3 women's clothing stores in the Peoria area