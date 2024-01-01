3 of the best women's clothing stores around the Peoria area as voted on by readers
If you're looking for a women's clothing store around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" shopping competition.
Here are the top women's clothing stores as voted by the readers:
Winner: Curvology
4703 N. University St., Peoria
(309) 643-1472
Finalist: A Perfect Pear Boutique
4544 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights
(309) 688-7327
Finalist: Torrid
2200 W. War Memorial Drive, Space A109A, Peoria
(309) 681-0269
