$3+ Billion Worldwide Emission Monitoring System Industry to 2031 - Rising Demand from Oil and Gas and Power Generation Industries Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Emission Monitoring System Market

Global Emission Monitoring System Market
Global Emission Monitoring System Market

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emission Monitoring System Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global emission monitoring system market.

This report focuses on emission monitoring system market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the emission monitoring system market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

175

Forecast Period

2022 - 2026

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$3.09 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026

$4.47 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

9.7%

Regions Covered

Global

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the emission monitoring system market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric Co., Emerson Electric Co., Ametek Inc., ABB Ltd., Environmental S.A., Opsis, Ecotech and Intertek.

The global emission monitoring system market is expected to grow from $2.82 billion in 2021 to $3.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The emission monitoring system market is expected to grow to $4.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.6%.

The emission monitoring system market consists of sales of the emission monitoring system by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the process of monitoring the emissions from the smokestacks of industrial sites such as power stations, manufacturing plants and other facilities systems can also measure air flow, flue gas, moistures.

The main types of emission monitoring systems are continuous emission monitoring systems (CEMS), and predictive emission monitoring systems (PEMS). The total equipment required to determine a gas or particulate matter concentration or emission rate using pollutant analyzer measurements and a conversion equation, graph, or computer program to produce results in units of the applicable emission limitation or standard is referred to as a continuous emission monitoring system (CEMS).

The components used are hardware, software, and service that can be used across various industries such as marine & shipping, mining, metals, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, building materials, chemicals, petrochemicals, refineries & fertilizers, oil & gas, power generation.

North America was the largest region in the emission monitoring system market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the emission monitoring system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The emission monitoring system market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides emission monitoring system market statistics, including emission monitoring system industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a emission monitoring system market share, detailed emission monitoring system market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the emission monitoring system industry. This emission monitoring system market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Growing demand from oil and gas and power generation industries is expected to propel the growth of emission monitoring systems market. Consumption of natural gas in India is expected to grow as it burns cleaner than fossil fuels and is easy to store.

For instance, according to IBEF, an Indian Government export promotion agency, in the year 2020, crude oil production in India stood at 32.2 MMT. The production of crude oil was at 4.9 MMT in FY22 (April-May 2021) and was 30.5 MMT. India's consumption of petroleum products grew 4.5% to 213.69 MMT during FY20. Thus, increase in the consumption of oil and natural gas is predicted to increase the demand for the emission monitoring systems going forward.

Technological advancements are shaping the emission monitoring system market. Many companies are using new technologies to provide better and enhanced products to their customers.

The countries covered in the emission monitoring system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Emission Monitoring System Market Characteristics

3. Emission Monitoring System Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Emission Monitoring System

5. Emission Monitoring System Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Emission Monitoring System Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Emission Monitoring System Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Emission Monitoring System Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Emission Monitoring System Market, Segmentation By System Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS)

  • Predictive Emission Monitoring System (PEMS)

6.2. Global Emission Monitoring System Market, Segmentation By Component Outlook, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Service

6.3. Global Emission Monitoring System Market, Segmentation By Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Marine and Shipping

  • Mining

  • Metals

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Pulp and Paper

  • Building Materials

  • Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Refineries and Fertilizers

  • Oil and Gas

  • Power Generation

7. Emission Monitoring System Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Emission Monitoring System Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Emission Monitoring System Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yawjih

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


