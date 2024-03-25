3 Central Florida restaurants shut down last week after failed inspections

Three Central Florida restaurants shut down the week of March 17-23, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Orange

Hammered Lamb at 235 N. Orange Ave., Suite #101 in Orlando shut down on March 20. Inspectors found 14 violations, three of which were a high priority. Those violations included flying insects, roach activity and roach excrement. Officials revisited the restaurant for a second time on March 21. They found three violations, issuing a time extension for the roach activity found on the previous day. On a third and final inspection the same day, they found no violations. The restaurant complied with the emergency order.

Seminole

Breakfast Club Oviedo at 1977 Alafaya Trail, Suite 1001 in Oviedo shut down on March 21. Inspectors found 12 violations, three of which were a high priority. Those violations included raw food not separated from ready-to-eat food, roach activity and food held at the wrong temperatures. A second inspection the same day found five violations. None were a high priority. The restaurant met inspection standards.

Lake

Cedar Grill Clermont at 2407 S. Highway 27 in Clermont shut down on March 20. Inspectors found 35 violations, six of which were a high priority. Those violations included a stop sale issued for food not in wholesome condition, an improperly stored toxic substance and mold on the food. They conducted a second inspection on March 21. Officials found nine violations, none of which were a high priority. The restaurant met inspection standards.

Complaints and warnings

Orange County had the top spot for most warnings and other complaints in Central Florida, with 50.

Brevard County had 11, Osceola had 11, Seminole had 11, Lake had 10 and Volusia County had nine. Warnings given with required follow-up inspections could lead to a business being shut down if problems remain.