GettyImages-1128492098

In today's video, I look at three companies that have increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years, and all three appear to be trading at cheap valuations. Two of these companies have hiked their dividends for 50+ years. One of the companies I cover happens to be the largest beverage company in the world, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).

Check out this video to learn more, subscribe to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 14, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 15, 2023.

Should you invest $1,000 in Coca-Cola right now?

Before you buy stock in Coca-Cola, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Coca-Cola wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 11, 2023

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

3 Cheap Dividend Aristocrats for 2024 was originally published by The Motley Fool