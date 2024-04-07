Do These 3 Checks Before Buying AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase AbbVie's shares before the 12th of April to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of May.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$1.55 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$6.20 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, AbbVie stock has a trailing yield of around 3.6% on the current share price of US$170.00. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether AbbVie's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. An unusually high payout ratio of 220% of its profit suggests something is happening other than the usual distribution of profits to shareholders. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether AbbVie generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 48% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and AbbVie fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're discomforted by AbbVie's 5.8% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, AbbVie has lifted its dividend by approximately 15% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. AbbVie is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy AbbVie for the upcoming dividend? It's not a great combination to see a company with earnings in decline and paying out 220% of its profits, which could imply the dividend may be at risk of being cut in the future. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in AbbVie's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

So if you're still interested in AbbVie despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. For example - AbbVie has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

