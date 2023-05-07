Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEZ) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEZ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Berentzen-Gruppe's shares on or after the 11th of May, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.22 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €0.22 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Berentzen-Gruppe has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current share price of €6.9. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Berentzen-Gruppe can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year Berentzen-Gruppe paid out 98% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Berentzen-Gruppe generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend.

It's good to see that while Berentzen-Gruppe's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company continues paying out such a high percentage of its profits, the dividend could be at risk if business turns sour.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. So we're not too excited that Berentzen-Gruppe's earnings are down 3.9% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, seven years ago, Berentzen-Gruppe has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.4% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Berentzen-Gruppe? It's looking like an unattractive opportunity, with its earnings per share declining, while, paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both its profits (98%) and cash flow as dividends. This is a clearly suboptimal combination that usually suggests the dividend is at risk of being cut. If not now, then perhaps in the future. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Berentzen-Gruppe.

So if you're still interested in Berentzen-Gruppe despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Berentzen-Gruppe that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

