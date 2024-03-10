Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Celcomdigi Berhad (KLSE:CDB) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Celcomdigi Berhad (KLSE:CDB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Celcomdigi Berhad investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM00.035 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.13 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Celcomdigi Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 3.1% on its current stock price of RM04.22. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Celcomdigi Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Celcomdigi Berhad paid out 100% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 38% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's good to see that while Celcomdigi Berhad's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if this were to happen repeatedly, we'd be concerned about whether the dividend is sustainable in a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Celcomdigi Berhad's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 7.8% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Celcomdigi Berhad has seen its dividend decline 3.2% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Celcomdigi Berhad for the upcoming dividend? It's not a great combination to see a company with earnings in decline and paying out 100% of its profits, which could imply the dividend may be at risk of being cut in the future. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in Celcomdigi Berhad's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. Bottom line: Celcomdigi Berhad has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Celcomdigi Berhad.

