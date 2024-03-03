Do These 3 Checks Before Buying GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, GTN investors that purchase the stock on or after the 7th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.011 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of AU$0.022 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that GTN has a trailing yield of 4.6% on the current share price of AU$0.48. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. GTN paid out more than half (56%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 27% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that GTN's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see GTN's earnings per share have dropped 29% a year over the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. GTN's dividend payments per share have declined at 21% per year on average over the past seven years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

Has GTN got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. To summarise, GTN looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

So if you want to do more digging on GTN, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for GTN that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

