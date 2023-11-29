Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:HAPSENG) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:HAPSENG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's shares before the 4th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 21st of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.15 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.30 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad has a trailing yield of 6.4% on the current stock price of MYR4.67. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad paid out more than half (72%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 101% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want to look more closely here.

Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. So we're not too excited that Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's earnings are down 4.8% a year over the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad has delivered an average of 11% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad? It's definitely not great to see earnings per share shrinking. The company paid out an acceptable percentage of its income, but an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow over the past year. Bottom line: Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

So if you're still interested in Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Be aware that Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

