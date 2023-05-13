Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Hawaiian Electric Industries investors that purchase the stock on or after the 18th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.36 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.44 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a trailing yield of approximately 3.9% on its current stock price of $37.11. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Hawaiian Electric Industries paid out more than half (68%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the past year it paid out 139% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

Hawaiian Electric Industries paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Hawaiian Electric Industries's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Hawaiian Electric Industries, with earnings per share up 6.4% on average over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a steady rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Hawaiian Electric Industries has delivered 1.5% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

The Bottom Line

Is Hawaiian Electric Industries worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have grown somewhat, although Hawaiian Electric Industries paid out over half its profits and the dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Hawaiian Electric Industries. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Hawaiian Electric Industries (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

