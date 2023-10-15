Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Heineken Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:HEIM) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Heineken Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:HEIM) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Heineken Malaysia Berhad's shares on or after the 19th of October will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.40 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM1.38 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Heineken Malaysia Berhad has a trailing yield of 5.5% on the current share price of MYR25.02. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Last year Heineken Malaysia Berhad paid out 101% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Heineken Malaysia Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the past year it paid out 115% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given Heineken Malaysia Berhad's payments were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we are concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Heineken Malaysia Berhad, with earnings per share up 8.9% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing comfortably, although unfortunately the company is paying out more of its profits than we're comfortable with over the long term.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Heineken Malaysia Berhad has delivered an average of 6.3% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Heineken Malaysia Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? The dividends are not well covered by either income or free cash flow, although at least earnings per share are slowly increasing. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

Although, if you're still interested in Heineken Malaysia Berhad and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Heineken Malaysia Berhad you should know about.

