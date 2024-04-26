Do These 3 Checks Before Buying HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 2 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase HELLA GmbH KGaA's shares before the 29th of April to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of May.

The company's upcoming dividend is €0.71 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of €0.71 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, HELLA GmbH KGaA has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current stock price of €82.60. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. HELLA GmbH KGaA paid out a comfortable 30% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. HELLA GmbH KGaA paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 168%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

While HELLA GmbH KGaA's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to HELLA GmbH KGaA's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see HELLA GmbH KGaA's earnings per share have dropped 16% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. HELLA GmbH KGaA has seen its dividend decline 0.9% per annum on average over the past nine years, which is not great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is HELLA GmbH KGaA an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's disappointing to see earnings per share declining, and this would ordinarily be enough to discourage us from most dividend stocks, even though HELLA GmbH KGaA is paying out less than half its income as dividends. However, it's also paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow, which makes us wonder just how sustainable the dividend really is. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

Although, if you're still interested in HELLA GmbH KGaA and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with HELLA GmbH KGaA and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

