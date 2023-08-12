Do These 3 Checks Before Buying The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase J. M. Smucker's shares on or after the 17th of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 1st of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$1.06 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$4.08 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, J. M. Smucker has a trailing yield of approximately 2.9% on its current stock price of $147.96. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether J. M. Smucker's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. J. M. Smucker lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Dividends consumed 60% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. J. M. Smucker reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, J. M. Smucker has increased its dividend at approximately 7.4% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Has J. M. Smucker got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making. However, we note that the dividend was covered by cash flow. It's not that we think J. M. Smucker is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

Although, if you're still interested in J. M. Smucker and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with J. M. Smucker and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

