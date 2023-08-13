Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (SGX:J36) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (SGX:J36) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Jardine Matheson Holdings' shares before the 17th of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.60 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.20 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Jardine Matheson Holdings stock has a trailing yield of around 4.6% on the current share price of $47.93. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Jardine Matheson Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Jardine Matheson Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Check out our latest analysis for Jardine Matheson Holdings

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Jardine Matheson Holdings paid out 128% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 12% of its cash flow last year.

Story continues

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Jardine Matheson Holdings fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Jardine Matheson Holdings's earnings have collapsed faster than Wile E Coyote's schemes to trap the Road Runner; down a tremendous 30% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Jardine Matheson Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 5.0% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Jardine Matheson Holdings is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

To Sum It Up

Is Jardine Matheson Holdings worth buying for its dividend? It's not a great combination to see a company with earnings in decline and paying out 128% of its profits, which could imply the dividend may be at risk of being cut in the future. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in Jardine Matheson Holdings's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Jardine Matheson Holdings. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Jardine Matheson Holdings and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.