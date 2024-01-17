Do These 3 Checks Before Buying JDE Peet's N.V. (AMS:JDEP) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy JDE Peet's N.V. (AMS:JDEP) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase JDE Peet's' shares before the 22nd of January to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.35 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of €0.70 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that JDE Peet's has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current share price of €23.84. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether JDE Peet's can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

View our latest analysis for JDE Peet's

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. JDE Peet's paid out 74% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 50% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Story continues

ENXTAM:JDEP Historic Dividend January 17th 2024

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see JDE Peet's's earnings per share have dropped 21% a year over the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the JDE Peet's dividends are largely the same as they were three years ago. If a company's dividend stays flat while earnings are in decline, this is typically a sign that it is paying out a larger percentage of its earnings. This can become unsustainable if earnings fall far enough.

To Sum It Up

Is JDE Peet's worth buying for its dividend? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about JDE Peet's from a dividend perspective.

So if you want to do more digging on JDE Peet's, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for JDE Peet's you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.