Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad (KLSE:KERJAYA) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad (KLSE:KERJAYA) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad's shares on or after the 7th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 6th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.02 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.06 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad has a trailing yield of 4.7% on the current share price of MYR1.28. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad paid out 75% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 125%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

Story continues

Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad's ability to maintain its dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. So we're not too excited that Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad's earnings are down 2.4% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad has delivered an average of 5.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad? It's definitely not great to see earnings per share shrinking. The company paid out an acceptable percentage of its income, but an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow over the past year. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad you should know about.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.