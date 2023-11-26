Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad (KLSE:MPI) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad (KLSE:MPI) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad's shares on or after the 30th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 19th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.35 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current stock price of MYR26.88. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. An unusually high payout ratio of 277% of its profit suggests something is happening other than the usual distribution of profits to shareholders. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 50% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad's earnings per share have dropped 30% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 13% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad? It's not a great combination to see a company with earnings in decline and paying out 277% of its profits, which could imply the dividend may be at risk of being cut in the future. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For example - Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

