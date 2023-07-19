Do These 3 Checks Before Buying mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG (ETR:MWB) For Its Upcoming Dividend

mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG (ETR:MWB) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank's shares before the 24th of July to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.16 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €0.16 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank has a trailing yield of 4.2% on the current stock price of €3.8. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

View our latest analysis for mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Its dividend payout ratio is 85% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see how much of its profit mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 25% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last seven years, mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank has lifted its dividend by approximately 18% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been declining and the company is paying out more than half its profits to shareholders; not an enticing combination. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

Although, if you're still interested in mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here