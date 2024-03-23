Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Premium Brands Holdings' shares on or after the 27th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.85 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$3.08 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Premium Brands Holdings has a trailing yield of 3.5% on the current share price of CA$87.68. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Premium Brands Holdings distributed an unsustainably high 145% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Premium Brands Holdings generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out an unsustainably high 393% of its free cash flow as dividends over the past 12 months, which is worrying. Unless there were something in the business we're not grasping, this could signal a risk that the dividend may have to be cut in the future.

As Premium Brands Holdings's dividend was not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned that this dividend could be at risk over the long term.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Premium Brands Holdings's 6.9% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Premium Brands Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 9.4% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Premium Brands Holdings is already paying out 145% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

To Sum It Up

Is Premium Brands Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Not only are earnings per share declining, but Premium Brands Holdings is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both its earnings and cashflow to shareholders as dividends. This is a starkly negative combination that often suggests a dividend cut could be in the company's near future. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Premium Brands Holdings. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Premium Brands Holdings (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

