Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Third Age Health Services Limited (NZSE:TAH) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Third Age Health Services Limited (NZSE:TAH) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Third Age Health Services investors that purchase the stock on or after the 8th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of August.

The company's upcoming dividend is NZ$0.016 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of NZ$0.05 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Third Age Health Services has a trailing yield of 3.7% on the current share price of NZ$1.35. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Third Age Health Services's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Third Age Health Services has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

View our latest analysis for Third Age Health Services

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Third Age Health Services paid out 114% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Third Age Health Services generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 87% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Third Age Health Services fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Story continues

Click here to see how much of its profit Third Age Health Services paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Third Age Health Services's earnings have collapsed faster than Wile E Coyote's schemes to trap the Road Runner; down a tremendous 62% a year over the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Third Age Health Services has delivered an average of 13% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past two years of dividend payments. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Third Age Health Services is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Third Age Health Services? It's never fun to see a company's earnings per share in retreat. What's more, Third Age Health Services is paying out a majority of its earnings and over half its free cash flow. It's hard to say if the business has the financial resources and time to turn things around without cutting the dividend. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Third Age Health Services.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Third Age Health Services. Be aware that Third Age Health Services is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.