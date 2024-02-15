These 3 Companies Recently Provided Rosy Guidance

Positive guidance commonly injects positivity into shares, with investors scrambling to get in and ride the momentum. Companies provide favorable outlooks when business is fruitful, sending a bullish message to shareholders.

And throughout the current earnings cycle, several companies – Ford F, Uber Technologies UBER, and Cigna CI – have provided positive outlooks, with shares moving higher following the announcements.

For those interested in recent bullish activity, let’s take a closer look at each.

Ford

Concerning headline figures, titan automaker Ford exceeded the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by a sizable 140% and reported sales 14% above expectations, with earnings falling from the year-ago period while revenue climbed higher.

The company provided a rosy outlook for its FY24, expecting full-year adjusted EBIT in a band of $10 - $12 billion and $6 - $7 billion in adjusted free cash flow. Shares got a solid boost post-earnings, with investors pleased with the results and outlook.

Income-focused investors could be attracted to Ford shares, currently yielding a sizable 4.8% annually paired with a sustainable payout ratio sitting at 30% of its earnings. As shown below, the current yield crushes the respective Zacks Autos sector average of 0.9%.

Uber Technologies

Uber exceeded the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by more than 300% and posted sales 2% ahead of the consensus. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with earnings expectations drifting higher across the board.

Uber provided a bullish outlook for its Q1 2024 following the results, expecting Gross Bookings in a band of $37 - $38.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.26 - $1.34 million. The company has regularly exceeded our consensus expectations concerning Gross Bookings, with the most recent beat totaling a nice $500 million.

The stock remains a prime consideration for growth investors, with earnings and revenue for its current fiscal year (FY24) forecasted to climb 28% and 15%, respectively. Peeking ahead, expectations for FY25 allude to an additional 65% improvement in earnings on 16% higher sales.

Uber carries a Style Score of ‘A’ for Growth.

Cigna

Cigna posted a notably strong quarter, exceeding our consensus EPS estimate by 4% and posting a 5% revenue beat. The company raised its FY24 adjusted EPS outlook and boosted its quarterly payout by 14%, reflecting its successful operations.

Shares could also entice value-focused investors, with the current 11.9X forward earnings multiple (F1) sitting well beneath five-year highs of 14.7X and just modestly above the five-year median. The stock sports a Style Score of ‘A’ for Value.

Bottom Line

Positive guidance is one of the most bullish announcements shareholders can hear, injecting confidence in the long-term picture.

And recently, all three companies above – Ford F, Uber Technologies UBER, and Cigna CI – have provided rosy outlooks.

