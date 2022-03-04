U.S. markets close in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,324.45
    -39.04 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,549.39
    -245.27 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,343.31
    -194.63 (-1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.33
    -28.08 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.77
    +5.10 (+4.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,965.00
    +29.10 (+1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    +0.54 (+2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0930
    -0.0140 (-1.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7530
    -0.0910 (-4.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3238
    -0.0108 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7700
    -0.6910 (-0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,791.31
    -1,661.64 (-3.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    914.03
    -13.66 (-1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
JOBS:

February report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

3 Credit Secrets That Will Help You Qualify for the House of Your Dreams

Antoine Sallis
·4 min read
<span class="copyright">Ghislain & Marie David de Lossy | Getty Images</span>
Ghislain & Marie David de Lossy | Getty Images

For thousands of Americans nationwide, a common New Year’s resolution included buying a home. For some, this goal may easily be within reach, for others it might seem more of a dream. But is it?

Regardless of whether we will be in a buyers or seller’s market, interest rates are expected to increase in the near future. Armed with this information, you can decide whether it’s better to pay a little over asking price now or pay a higher interest rate over time (keeping in mind that you can always refinance in the future to get a lower rate if that option works best).

Related: Are You Planning to Buy a Home? Read This First.

In the meantime, there are some underreported credit moves that will help you qualify for a loan and make that New Year’s resolution a reality, no matter how much money you have in the bank.

1. Avoid credit mistakes

Common missteps made when consumers are about to purchase a home are paying off accounts in full, closing or using credit cards unwisely and opening new accounts.

It might seem logical to think that paying off an account in full is always a good thing; the truth is that sometimes it is, and sometimes it isn't. When you pay off an installment account in full it closes, which harms your credit score because the age of that account is no longer reflected on your credit profile. Also keep in mind that a closed account is worth less than an open one. So, when buying a home, the secret is to pay a vast majority of the installment loan yet leave it open. In most cases a 90/10 ratio is good (provided that it’s within your budget), meaning that 90% of the account is paid off, with 10% of the balance open. This reduces your debt-to-income ratio and will increase your credit score.

Since we now know closing accounts is a bad idea, we want to do the same with credit cards; pay them down as low as you can but leave them open (you can use the same 90/10 ratio for these as well). Also, if you have bills or monthly memberships connected to your credit cards, it may be a good idea to disconnect them until you finish escrow. That way there won't be a balance on cards that you may have forgotten about. (If that balance reports, then it will hurt your debt-to-income ratio.)

Related: 3 Credit Secrets Millionaires Use as Leverage

2. Use other/additional credit

If you live with your spouse or family member (i.e., brother, sister, son, cousin) over the age of 18, you can use their credit profile under a tenancy in common (TIC) legal provision, in which each tenant owns a certain percentage of the property. The advantage of this is that if all tenants are employed, each of their incomes (as well as credit scores) can be included in a loan application. The disadvantage is that the lender will normally go with the lowest credit profile of all the tenants, but there is a workaround to this, which leads to our next and last credit secret.

3. Piggybacking

Adding an authorized user (a relative, friend or family member) of a credit card, aka “piggybacking,” can be a reliable way of boosting a credit score. For example, when a mother adds her daughter to a card, that credit history (including the age of the card and credit limit) will show up on the daughter’s credit report. The secret to this is to get a card with sufficient age as well as one with a high credit limit. It’s additionally vital that there are no missed payments associated with the card, and that it is paid down to under 10% of the total utilization (the lower the better).

An authorized user account will normally show up on a credit profile five to 10 days after the statement date associated with the credit card, so it’s then that the boost on a credit report will be seen.

Related: This New Credit Card Can Help You Buy A Home. But Creating It Was Nearly Impossible.

In the illustration used above, the consumers with the high credit scores can each add the third consumer with the low credit score to their credit cards, and that will ultimately raise the score. (The more cards you do this with, the better!) This will certainly improve the chances of a favorable outcome in pursuing a home purchase.

Keep in mind that once a mortgage reports to your credit report, it takes your credit to a higher credit class, because the algorithm of having a great profile includes having a mortgage. Furthermore, lenders can now see that you have a stable residence, and are aware that the vast majority of property owners gain escrow in their homes, which makes the consumer more attractive to lenders — a win-win situation.

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese companies could be delisted 'as early as 2024': SEC Chair

    SEC Chair Gary Gensler joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges.

  • Shell Buys Russia’s Flagship Urals Oil at a Record Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc, Europe’s largest oil company, bought a cargo of Russia’s flagship crude at a record discount, underscoring the company’s decision to keep buying supplies from the country after its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateWall Street Is Pouncing on Russia’s Cheap Corporate DebtPutin’s Financial I

  • Why Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean Stocks Are Out of Gas Today

    Cruise tourism stocks Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) and Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) are tumbling on anticipated higher fuel costs today, down 4.5% each as of 10:15 a.m. ET. Rival Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) isn't getting hit as hard, but it's still down a sizable 4%. A note from investment bank Macquarie Group out this morning highlighted the problem, as TheFly.com just reported.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Further Divergence Between Revenue and Earnings Doesn't Bode Well for C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

    After losing over 70% of the value since its IPO, it would be hard not to classify C3.ai, Inc.(NYSE: AI) as a busted IPO. While many tech stocks have been under pressure lately, C3.ai has been in a sustained downtrend over a year ago. Meanwhile, the company is changing the 3rd CFO in 17 months, and short interest is rising.

  • This Change to How Dutch Bros Finances Future Growth Should Excite Investors

    Although Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) came up a little short of Wall Street's earnings expectations, the fast-growing coffee chain easily topped analysts' fourth-quarter revenue forecasts and says it remains on a caffeinated growth trajectory. Because the coffee shop will be front-loading its costs, the immediate picture might look as tasty as a cup of day-old joe, causing the market to knock Dutch Bros back. Dutch Bros business is doing exceptionally well.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing This Week and May Not Recover

    Rivian wants to fix a mistake, but it could take a lot to correct the damage and rebuild credibility.

  • Buying These 2 Stocks Is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Market Crash

    Safe stocks are in demand thanks to global instability and the likelihood of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Nobody knows yet if a market crash is around the corner, but it makes sense to look ahead and find stocks that not only can survive the next crash but thrive despite it. The Maryland-based company sells spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other food products and is known for familiar brands such as Frank's Red Hot, French's, Old Bay, Lawry's, Zatarain's, and of course, McCormick's spices.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Crashing Today

    The U.S. FDA refused to grant Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in immunizing kids.

  • C3.ai Shares Tumble as Deutsche Bank Tells Investors to Sell the Stock

    C3.ai shares are taking a beating Friday, pressured by a negative research note from Deutsche Bank analyst Patrick Colville, who cut his rating on the stock to Sell from Hold, with a new price target of $18, down from $36. A provider of artificial intelligence software applications for enterprise customers, C3.ai (ticker: AI) posted financial results earlier this week that were generally well received. For the January quarter, the company posted revenue of $69.8 million, up 42% from a year ago, and ahead of both the company’s outlook range of $66 million to $68 million, and the Street consensus projection for $66.8 million.

  • The Smart Strategy Behind Devon's (NYSE:DVN) 6.8% Dividend Yield

    Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a lesser known stock to retail investors, judging from the fact that 87% of shares are held by institutions. However, it seems that this US$39b market cap oil company could be very interesting for investors, especially given the rise in energy prices, the company's dedication to returning cash to investors and their latest 6.8% dividend yield.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • Better Buy Now: Lithium Stocks or EV Charging Stocks?

    Both lithium and charging stocks give you exposure to the electric vehicle industry, but one faces stiffer competition than the other.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Typically, I like to set aside some cash in my portfolio so that I am ready to buy stocks on my shopping list in the event of a market crash. Here are the five at the top of the list to add to if there is a broad stock market crash that takes these favorites of mine down along with everything else. The icing on the cake is that Amazon is selling at its lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in the last five years.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • JPMorgan Warns Russia Faces 1998-Like Collapse in Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is on course for an economic collapse that will rival or even eclipse the size of the 1998 slump which followed its debt default, although the financial fallout may be less than then.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateWhat We Know About Ukraine’s Shelled Nuclear PlantGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk should give me a call, says US Labor Secretary

    Hit up the Labor Secretary's cellphone, Elon.

  • Ocugen's stock plummets after FDA rejects emergency use bid for Covid vaccine

    Ocugen's stock price plunged Friday after the Food and Drug Administration declined to issue an emergency use authorization for the Malvern biopharmaceutical company's Covid-19 vaccine. In November, Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) filed an application seeking the emergency use authorization for Covaxin to prevent Covid-19 in children ages 2 to 18. Covaxin is a Covid vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech of India.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Brands Is Plummeting Today

    Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) are tumbling 18.1% at 11:00 a.m. ET after the firearms manufacturer reported earnings indicating the sales surge it's enjoyed over the past few years has finally dissipated. Fiscal 2022 third-quarter net sales of $177.7 million plummeted 31% from the year-ago figure, though they're still 140% higher than where they were two years ago. GAAP net income was also cut in half, and adjusted earnings nearly so as president and CEO Mark Smith said the firearms market "has cooled significantly from the height of the pandemic surge and seems to now be following pre-pandemic historical demand patterns."

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: What can prevent $150 oil prices

    This is the only thing that could prevent oil prices from surging to $150 soon, explains one top energy trader.