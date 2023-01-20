3 Day Auditing and Qualifying Suppliers and Vendors Online Course: An Effective Risk Based Approach Course - Supplier or Vendor Qualification is a Crucial Component in Compliance to 21 CFR 111

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Auditing and Qualifying Suppliers and Vendors - An Effective Risk Based Approach Course (February 15 - 17 2023)" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Supplier or vendor qualification is a crucial component in compliance to 21 CFR 111.

The FDA requires that manufacturers of dietary supplements must "qualify" each of their vendors but do not provide guidance on how a company is to perform this qualification.

Supplier qualification principles also apply to subcontracted services affecting cGMP (manufacturing steps, packaging and labeling, testing and/or calibration services, storage and distribution, etc.)

Any supplier qualification program must include two critical components:

Clearly defined specifications/requirements for all of these goods or services being purchased, and;

Objective evidence to show that your requirements are being consistently fulfilled.

This eight-hour vendor qualification audit training will help you improve quality in your facility. It is designed for those who already have a basic understanding of dietary supplement GMPs and the knowledge and skills necessary to qualify suppliers.

Since the evaluation of all types of suppliers often involves auditing, this course will incorporate a fresh look at the auditing process and the skills and techniques needed to get the most from these activities. The skills and techniques learned are independent of the type of auditing or the standard being audited and will be useful when conducting internal audits and performing audits of suppliers.

Why Should You Attend

The various regulatory agencies have expectations that suppliers and vendors will demonstrate control over their manufacturing processes, validations, and documentation.

Quality auditing is the process of checking whether these organizations have implemented what they have stated in written procedures and whether their people are doing what the organizations procedures state they will do.

Learning Objectives

On conclusion of this course, you will have an understanding of the following:

Regulations that apply to vendor qualification (21 CFR 111)

Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA)

Impact of FSMA on supplier qualification

Risk assessment and risk management

Supplier monitoring activities

On-site audit strategies and requirements

Managing the audit process effectively before, during and after

The consequences of noncompliance

Who Should Attend:

Management

Laboratories

Auditing

Purchasing

QA/QC

Procurement

R&D

Legal

Manufacturing

Validation

Regulatory Affairs

Documentation Management

