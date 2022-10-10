U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,631.25
    -22.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,215.00
    -138.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,022.75
    -78.75 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,697.20
    -9.50 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.89
    -0.75 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,688.10
    -21.20 (-1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.69
    -0.56 (-2.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9706
    -0.0037 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.22
    +2.70 (+8.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1077
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.4810
    +0.1510 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,252.35
    -152.50 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.14
    -15.89 (-3.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,935.93
    -55.16 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

3 Day In-Depth Practical Statistical Analysis for the Energy & Power Markets Course (Houston, United States - December 7-9, 2022)

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Depth: Practical Statistical Analysis for the Energy & Power Markets" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course adds a third day to the popular Energy Statistical Analysis seminar to allow the time needed for a more in-depth discussion and explanation of many important topics. Additionally, this three-day course is designed as a hand-on workshop. Not only will you learn about practical energy statistical techniques and tools, but you will practice building statistical models in a workshop format.

Learn why companies continue to be exposed to significant energy and electricity related price risk, and how risk and value are properly quantified. Energy and electricity companies worldwide depend on accurate information about the risks and opportunities facing day-to-day decisions. Statistical analysis is frequently misapplied and many companies find that "a little bit of knowledge is a dangerous thing."

This comprehensive three-day program is designed to provide a solid understanding of key statistical and analytic tools used in the energy and electric power markets. Through a combination of lecture and hands-on exercises that you will complete using your own laptop, participants will learn and practice key energy applications of statistical modeling. Be armed with the tools and methods needed to properly analyze and measure data to reduce risk and increase earnings for your organization.

Who Should Attend:

Among those who will benefit from this seminar include energy and electric power executives; attorneys; government regulators; traders & trading support staff; marketing, sales, purchasing & risk management personnel; accountants & auditors; plant operators; engineers; and corporate planners. Types of companies that typically attend this program include energy producers and marketers; utilities; banks & financial houses; industrial companies; accounting, consulting & law firms; municipal utilities; government regulators, and electric generators.

What You Will Learn

  • Correlation & regression analysis; real option analysis; the Black-Scholes option-pricing model; binomial trees; GARCH Models; the measurement of energy price risk; and how to use correlation and regression analysis for maintaining a competitive edge.

  • Workshop exercises will have you building forecast models including time series and financial engineering price models including Geometric Brownian Motion and Mean Reversion Jump Diffusion.

  • How to minimize price risk through operational design flexibility; measure forward price volatility and adapt Value-at-Risk concepts (VaR) for the Energy Industry.

  • Workshop exercises will have you building VaR models, calculating volatility, and simulating complex energy projects.

  • Use actual case studies to examine 1) how Monte Carlo simulation is used to value renewable energy, demand response programs, and energy storage projects; 2) bench-marking techniques used for estimating the incremental cost savings of expanding existing operations, and 3) real-option value of generation assets and power purchase agreements.

  • Actual workshop problems and case studies will look at statistical applications and tools most frequently used in the energy industry.

  • Learn the four manage statistical metrics.

Key Topics Covered:

DAY ONE:

The Basics of Deterministic vs. Probabilistic Thinking for Energy Applications

  • Basics of data science - Information from Data

  • Descriptive Statistics, Means, Standard Deviations, Distribution Shapes

  • Frequency Distributions and Confidence Intervals

  • Implications of the Empirical Rule, Transformations and Probability

Fundamental Modeling Tools and Simulation

  • Exercise: Setting up a Monte Carlo Simulation to Evaluate Project Value and Risk

Application: Calculating Value at Risk (VaR)

  • The Linear Method and

  • The Quadratic Method

  • Historic Simulation Method

  • Monte Carlo Method

  • Exercise: Calculating VaR Using Three Different Methods

Application: Hedging Energy Exposure

  • Understanding the "Greeks"

  • How and when to Hedge

  • Delta Hedging

  • Dynamic Hedging

  • Gamma Hedging

Application: Component Risk Analysis

  • Payoff Diagrams

  • Portfolio VaR Diagram

  • CAPM, RAROC and the Sharp Ratio

  • Calculating Load Following Supply Risk

  • Layered Hedging using Statistical Triggers

  • Exercise: Customer Migration Model Estimating Migration out of Standard Offer Service

  • Exercise: Measuring Load Following Supply Risk

  • Exercise: Measuring Intermittent Renewable Supply Risk

Correlation and Regression Analysis for Maintaining the Competitive Edge

  • Univariate and Multivariate Analysis

  • Hypotheses Testing

  • Testing for Equal Means and Variances

  • Control Charts

DAY TWO:

The Energy Forecasting Toolbox

  • Historical Trend Analysis

  • Univariate Time Series

  • Multivariate Time Series

  • Econometric Models

  • Bayesian Estimation

  • End-Use Models

  • Engineering or Process Models

  • Optimization

  • Network Models

  • Simulation

  • Game Theory

  • Scenarios

  • Surveys

  • Case Study: Statistical Reports that Everyone Can Understand

  • Case Study: Benchmarking to Industry Standards- GTS Steel vs. KCPL

  • Exercise: Building Regressions and Forecasting, PDF's, CDF's and Payoff Diagrams

  • Exercise: Calculating Hedge Ratios, Constructing an Energy Hedge and a Weather Hedge

  • Exercise: Using Forecasts in Monte Carlo Simulation to Calculate Risk Premium

DAY Three:

Introduction to Real Options Analysis

  • Details of Option Model Implementation

  • Real Options and Net Present Value (NPV) Analysis

  • Estimating Volatility and Uncertainty In Historical Prices

  • Black-Scholes, Binomial Trees, and GARCH Models

  • Geometric Brownian Motion and Mean Reversion

  • Application: Minimizing Price Risk through Operational Design Flexibility

  • Application: Real Option Value of Demand Response and the Smart Grid

  • Exercise: Calculating Volatility

  • Exercise: Simulating Prices using GBM and Mean Reversion Monte Carlo Models

  • Exercise: Valuing Combustion Turbines using Real Options

  • Exercise: Valuing Gas Storage using Real Options

Speaker

Kenneth Skinner
VP and Chief Operating Officer
Integral Analytics

Kenneth Skinner, Ph.D. is Vice President of Risk & Evaluation Products for Integral Analytics, an analytical software and management consulting firm focused on operational, planning, and market research solutions.

Dr. Skinner has over 20 years' experience in evaluation and risk measurement, having worked as an energy consultant with PHB Hagler Bailly and Financial Times (FT) Energy, and as the Derivative Structuring Manager for the retail energy supplier Sempra Energy Solutions. He has his Ph.D. from Colorado School of Mines, in Mineral Economics, with an emphasis in Operations Research, an MBA from Regis University and his BS in Engineering from Letourneau University.

Dr. Skinner is a nationally recognized expert in economic evaluation and modeling of energy assets including energy storage, distribution and generation, efficiency and demand response, renewable energy alternatives, financial derivatives and structured contracts using net present value, econometric and statistical methods, optimization principles, and real option valuation techniques.

Dr. Skinner is currently the technology columnist for Wiley Natural Gas and Electricity Journal and is a noted speaker on energy related topics for organizations such as AESP, IAEE, ACEEE, PLMA, IEPEC, INFORMS, Infocast, EUCI, SNL Energy and PGS Energy Training.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/51w2m1


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Walmart Makes a Huge Grocery Move, Amazon Drops Key Technology

    Usually Amazon is the tech leader, but Walmart may actually have an edge that will help customers get what they want faster.

  • China Is Dominating The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

    The global electric vehicle battery market is booming, and China is leading the charge, accounting for six of the world’s top ten EV battery producers

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever.

    Investing in Warren Buffett's biggest holdings can be a winning tactic, but don't overlook the companies that occupy smaller positions in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Beware: You Could Lose Your 401(k)

    Employer-sponsored retirement plans are one of the best ways for working Americans to build wealth. They offer tax advantages, allow your money to grow over time and many employers even match your contributions. But the job market is changing and … Continue reading → The post Can You Lose Your 401(k)? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil falls as investors take profit amid China demand concerns

    Oil prices fell on Monday, snapping five days of gains, as investors took profits after a report on slowing economic activity in China, the world's biggest crude importer, re-ignited concerns about falling global fuel demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery declined by as much as 1.1% and was last at $92.27 a barrel, down 37 cents, or 0.4%. Services activity in China during September contracted for the first time in four months as COVID-19 restrictions hit demand and business confidence, data showed on Saturday.

  • 10 Most Valuable Internet Companies in 2000 vs. Today

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 of the most valuable internet companies today versus in 2000. If you want to see some more of the most valuable internet companies today versus 2000, go directly to 5 Most Valuable Internet Companies in 2000 vs. Today. The 10 most valuable internet companies have […]

  • Not Ready to Go Full EV? Some Car Companies Bet Bigger on Hybrids

    Auto buyers’ appetite for battery-powered vehicles is helping elevate demand for their evolutionary predecessor, the gas-electric vehicle.

  • Rivian Recalls Nearly All of Its Vehicles Due to Loose Fasteners

    Auto maker says an improperly installed fastener could cause excess wheel tilt and a potential loss of steering control.

  • German companies look at offshore production as energy prices rocket

    Germany's 200 billion euro ($197 billion) energy aid package will provide limited relief for businesses and is unlikely to dissuade companies that are already looking to relocate to cheaper manufacturing bases overseas. The German government set out its energy relief package last month, including a gas price brake and a cut in sales tax for the fuel to help households and small and medium-sized business (SMEs) cope with surging prices. The company, established in Germany 143 years ago, has been looking into relocating some of its production out of Germany to cut costs and Ryder said the gas brake plan was still too vague to convince Rosenthal to reconsider its plans.

  • China Says Biden’s New Chip Technology Curbs Will Harm Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- China criticized expanded US restrictions on its access to semiconductor technology, saying they’ll harm supply chains and the world economy.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityPresident Joe Biden administration announced the export curbs on Frid

  • 3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    The three stocks that stood out to me are Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). The company is a third-party manufacturer for chip leaders like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and dozens of other companies designing their own chips.

  • Demanding employees turn on their webcams is a human rights violation, Dutch Court rules

    When Florida-based Chetu hired a telemarketer in the Netherlands, the company demanded the employee turn on his webcam. The employee wasn't happy with being monitored "for 9 hours per day," in a program that included screen-sharing and streaming his webcam.

  • Google's finally talking about its Mandiant acquisition – here's what they said

    Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is finally sounding off on its blockbuster $5.4 billion acquisition of cybersecurity firm Mandiant, expressing the extent of the company's ambitions in the sector.

  • How to Protect Your Retirement Savings When The Market's Bad

    The primary risk that retirees and those approaching retirement face is an obvious one: running out of money. However, a study published in the Journal of Financial Planning suggests reverse mortgages can help retirees protect their portfolios from market dips … Continue reading → The post This Strategy Can Preserve Your Retirement Savings in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nigeria’s $25 Billion Gas Line May Get Investment Nod Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- An investment decision on a $25 billion gas pipeline from Nigeria to Morocco that could supply the fuel to Europe will be taken next year, the head of the West African nation’s state oil company said.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityThe Nigeri

  • How to Retire Comfortably at 57

    Choosing the right age for retirement means understanding all the planning that's required beforehand, as well as what you may need to do afterward if you retire early. The way you shape your financial plan can be very different if … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 57: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meta intentionally violated state campaign ad law 822 times, judge finds

    Facebook parent Meta's fines for violating Washington state campaign finance rules could be tripled after a King County Superior Court judge found the violations were intentional.

  • Should Retirees Pay Off Their Mortgages?

    Whether retirees should pay off their mortgages depends on a number of factors that need to be carefully weighed.

  • Here Are the Few Stock-Fund Managers Who Managed to Post Gains Over the Past Year

    The winning manager believes that we’re in the midst of a massive economic and market transformation