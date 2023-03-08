The 3-day Mini MBA for In-house Lawyers Training Course (July 5-7, 2023): Enhancing Leadership and Management Skills in Legal Professionals
DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The 3-day Mini MBA for In-house Lawyers Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Leadership and management skills are a completely different ball game from the technical role of practicing law, but in-house lawyers must have these skills to succeed in a business setting.
By enhancing your management skills and your understanding of the main challenges facing business leaders today, you will understand how you can better support and advise your business from a legal viewpoint.
This course will enable you to discover key frameworks, tools, techniques and concepts to enhance your business knowledge and excel in your role as a valuable in-house lawyer. Overall it will enable you to become a more rounded business professional.
The expert trainers will share their own experiences from working in law and as business managers. By attending this intensive course, you will benefit from their considerable expertise and have time to explore new skills and ways of working to ensure you succeed in a demanding role.
Are you ready to build your skill-set as a lawyer by increasing your business knowledge?
Benefits of attending
Enhance core management and leadership techniques
Understand how to enable effective change management
Learn key business strategy concepts and frameworks
Achieve better outcomes by applying project management techniques
Understand the challenges facing businesses today and how the legal dept can provide support
Establish a motivated and engaged legal team
Get to grips with corporate culture and use it to your advantage
Develop your finance and accounting principles knowledge
Enhance your budgeting skills
Identify creative options for fee arrangements
CPD: 18 hours for your records
Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
Heads of legal departments
Legal directors and managers
Senior corporate counsel and advisers
Key corporate law team members
Private practice lawyers seeking to switch to an in-house role
Key Topics Covered:
Day 1
Introduction
Module 1: Business strategy and strategic planning Business strategy
Key business strategy concepts and frameworks
The strategic process - investigate, create, implement, embed
Challenges facing businesses today
Understanding customer value, including customers inside your organisation
Operational effectiveness and efficiency
Introductions to
Using these strategies to:
Developing a strategy for legal services
Understanding the needs and demands for legal services
Aligning legal services goals with the goals of the business
Delivering value for the business
In-house capability decisions
When to engage with external providers
Day 2
Module 2: Leading and managing strategic change
People management and leadership skills
Team-building, collaboration, culture and trust
Building motivation and engagement
Leadership and influencing skills
Leading strategic change
Managing change
Successful strategy implementation and the importance of communication, transparency, coaching and influencing skills
Module 3: Project management and teamwork Introduction to project management and working with stakeholders
Essential skills of project management
How to plan, execute, control and manage a project to achieve set goals
Managing risks and monitoring progress
Avoiding pitfalls and staying on target
Working with and getting buy-in from stakeholders
Day 3
Module 4: Finance for business Accounting principles
A general overview of accounting principles and how they should be applied (with examples)
Identify specifics within UK-GAAP / IFRS where applicable in general accounts
Understanding the statement of cashflow, profit and loss and the balance sheet
Case study using an anonymous set of accounts
The key factors and what they mean
Identify how different statements within a set of accounts are related to one another
Identifying accounting scenarios that illustrate good performance - profitability and solvency
Examples of key performance indicators that demonstrate performance levels
Discuss what KPIs mean
The ranges of KPIs in terms of output that determine good performance or otherwise
Practical: consider KPIs that relate to your business
Identifying accounting scenarios that might raise legal concerns
Focus on insolvent accounts
Work-In-Progress (WIP) measurement
Overdrawn Directors' Loan Accounts (DLA)
VAT and the principle of timing with invoicing
Module 5: Managing finance and the legal department Managing a budget for the legal department and external expenditure
The importance of an 80/20 approach to analysis
Owning a budget
Involvement in constructing a budget and understanding the mechanisms in that construction
Identifying and understanding variance from the norm
Managing fees with external law firms
Understanding margin from the department cost base and pricing accordingly
Communicating with clients on costs
Tracking costs
Recording time
Money-on-Account
Credit control
Traditional fee arrangements and more creative options
Hourly rates vs fixed fees.
Ensuring fixed fees create margin.
Retainers and MOA
Work-In-Progress - the great unknown
Understanding and measuring WIP
Managing WIP
WIP as part of fee-earner performance
Speakers:
Helene Russell
The Knowledge Business
Founder of The Knowledge Business, is a UK solicitor (non-practising) and specialist in Knowledge, Learning and Innovation. After 8 years in practice, primarily in clinical negligence litigation defence, she has worked as a self-employed knowledge management consultant for 13 years. Hélène specialises in practical tools to improve the efficiency and profitability of real-life law firms.
Hélène has extensive experience in business strategy, project management and teaching leadership skills. She runs a popular 'KM Strategy + coaching' course in UK and has written short form and lengthy strategies for a variety of law firms, as well, of course, as writing her own business's strategy. Hélène has spoken at various events, including Ark's KM Legal, Lexpo-18, for UWE, St Andrew's University, BLS and Allice, and chaired international conferences.
She runs a global online KM training and networking group and is a core committee member organising the annual UK Knowledge Mobilisation Conference and
Chair of CILIP's Knowledge and Information Management Special Interest Group. Hélène has an executive MBA with distinction (which included a strategy module), and she is the sole author of two textbooks, contributor to five of Ark's multi-author books and is currently contracted to Facet Publishing to write a handbook on KM Strategy.
Rupert Hawke
Hawke Legal
Founder of Hawke Legal, has a business degree and is a qualified management accountant. He spent the first 10 years of his career working in multi-national business. In 2007 he was appointed Finance Director of Cartwright King Solicitors - then a regional East Midlands firm. Firstly as FD and then as Managing Director (appointed 2013), Rupert oversaw CK's journey to becoming a national law firm with 18 offices nationwide offering a wide range of legal services and renowned for a great culture, quality staff, and cutting edge IT systems.
Through his wide-ranging managerial experience in the legal sector, Rupert is a leading authority on law firm financial / strategic management and its application, and has contributed to numerous publications and spoken widely including for The Law Society.
After 12 years at Cartwright King Rupert decided he wanted a new challenge and started Rupert Hawke Legal - a consultancy that utilises the mass of experience and contacts Rupert has developed in his leading role in the legal sector.
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eowcz7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-3-day-mini-mba-for-in-house-lawyers-training-course-july-5-7-2023-enhancing-leadership-and-management-skills-in-legal-professionals-301764905.html
SOURCE Research and Markets