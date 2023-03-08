U.S. markets closed

The 3-day Mini MBA for In-house Lawyers Training Course (July 5-7, 2023): Enhancing Leadership and Management Skills in Legal Professionals

·7 min read

DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The 3-day Mini MBA for In-house Lawyers Training Course" training has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Leadership and management skills are a completely different ball game from the technical role of practicing law, but in-house lawyers must have these skills to succeed in a business setting.

By enhancing your management skills and your understanding of the main challenges facing business leaders today, you will understand how you can better support and advise your business from a legal viewpoint.

This course will enable you to discover key frameworks, tools, techniques and concepts to enhance your business knowledge and excel in your role as a valuable in-house lawyer. Overall it will enable you to become a more rounded business professional.

The expert trainers will share their own experiences from working in law and as business managers. By attending this intensive course, you will benefit from their considerable expertise and have time to explore new skills and ways of working to ensure you succeed in a demanding role.

Are you ready to build your skill-set as a lawyer by increasing your business knowledge?

Benefits of attending

  • Enhance core management and leadership techniques

  • Understand how to enable effective change management

  • Learn key business strategy concepts and frameworks

  • Achieve better outcomes by applying project management techniques

  • Understand the challenges facing businesses today and how the legal dept can provide support

  • Establish a motivated and engaged legal team

  • Get to grips with corporate culture and use it to your advantage

  • Develop your finance and accounting principles knowledge

  • Enhance your budgeting skills

  • Identify creative options for fee arrangements

  • CPD: 18 hours for your records

  • Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

  • Heads of legal departments

  • Legal directors and managers

  • Senior corporate counsel and advisers

  • Key corporate law team members

  • Private practice lawyers seeking to switch to an in-house role

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Introduction

Module 1: Business strategy and strategic planning Business strategy

  • Key business strategy concepts and frameworks

  • The strategic process - investigate, create, implement, embed

  • Challenges facing businesses today

  • Understanding customer value, including customers inside your organisation

Operational effectiveness and efficiency

  • Introductions to

  • Using these strategies to:

Developing a strategy for legal services

  • Understanding the needs and demands for legal services

  • Aligning legal services goals with the goals of the business

  • Delivering value for the business

  • In-house capability decisions

  • When to engage with external providers

Day 2

Module 2: Leading and managing strategic change

People management and leadership skills

  • Team-building, collaboration, culture and trust

  • Building motivation and engagement

  • Leadership and influencing skills

Leading strategic change

  • Managing change

  • Successful strategy implementation and the importance of communication, transparency, coaching and influencing skills

Module 3: Project management and teamwork Introduction to project management and working with stakeholders

  • Essential skills of project management

  • How to plan, execute, control and manage a project to achieve set goals

  • Managing risks and monitoring progress

  • Avoiding pitfalls and staying on target

  • Working with and getting buy-in from stakeholders

Day 3

Module 4: Finance for business Accounting principles

  • A general overview of accounting principles and how they should be applied (with examples)

  • Identify specifics within UK-GAAP / IFRS where applicable in general accounts

Understanding the statement of cashflow, profit and loss and the balance sheet

  • Case study using an anonymous set of accounts

  • The key factors and what they mean

  • Identify how different statements within a set of accounts are related to one another

Identifying accounting scenarios that illustrate good performance - profitability and solvency

  • Examples of key performance indicators that demonstrate performance levels

  • Discuss what KPIs mean

  • The ranges of KPIs in terms of output that determine good performance or otherwise

  • Practical: consider KPIs that relate to your business

Identifying accounting scenarios that might raise legal concerns

  • Focus on insolvent accounts

  • Work-In-Progress (WIP) measurement

  • Overdrawn Directors' Loan Accounts (DLA)

  • VAT and the principle of timing with invoicing

Module 5: Managing finance and the legal department Managing a budget for the legal department and external expenditure

  • The importance of an 80/20 approach to analysis

  • Owning a budget

  • Involvement in constructing a budget and understanding the mechanisms in that construction

  • Identifying and understanding variance from the norm

Managing fees with external law firms

  • Understanding margin from the department cost base and pricing accordingly

  • Communicating with clients on costs

  • Tracking costs

  • Recording time

  • Money-on-Account

  • Credit control

Traditional fee arrangements and more creative options

  • Hourly rates vs fixed fees.

  • Ensuring fixed fees create margin.

  • Retainers and MOA

Work-In-Progress - the great unknown

  • Understanding and measuring WIP

  • Managing WIP

  • WIP as part of fee-earner performance

Speakers:

Helene Russell
The Knowledge Business

Founder of The Knowledge Business, is a UK solicitor (non-practising) and specialist in Knowledge, Learning and Innovation. After 8 years in practice, primarily in clinical negligence litigation defence, she has worked as a self-employed knowledge management consultant for 13 years. Hélène specialises in practical tools to improve the efficiency and profitability of real-life law firms.

Hélène has extensive experience in business strategy, project management and teaching leadership skills. She runs a popular 'KM Strategy + coaching' course in UK and has written short form and lengthy strategies for a variety of law firms, as well, of course, as writing her own business's strategy. Hélène has spoken at various events, including Ark's KM Legal, Lexpo-18, for UWE, St Andrew's University, BLS and Allice, and chaired international conferences.

She runs a global online KM training and networking group and is a core committee member organising the annual UK Knowledge Mobilisation Conference and
Chair of CILIP's Knowledge and Information Management Special Interest Group. Hélène has an executive MBA with distinction (which included a strategy module), and she is the sole author of two textbooks, contributor to five of Ark's multi-author books and is currently contracted to Facet Publishing to write a handbook on KM Strategy.

Rupert Hawke
Hawke Legal

Founder of Hawke Legal, has a business degree and is a qualified management accountant. He spent the first 10 years of his career working in multi-national business. In 2007 he was appointed Finance Director of Cartwright King Solicitors - then a regional East Midlands firm. Firstly as FD and then as Managing Director (appointed 2013), Rupert oversaw CK's journey to becoming a national law firm with 18 offices nationwide offering a wide range of legal services and renowned for a great culture, quality staff, and cutting edge IT systems.

Through his wide-ranging managerial experience in the legal sector, Rupert is a leading authority on law firm financial / strategic management and its application, and has contributed to numerous publications and spoken widely including for The Law Society.

After 12 years at Cartwright King Rupert decided he wanted a new challenge and started Rupert Hawke Legal - a consultancy that utilises the mass of experience and contacts Rupert has developed in his leading role in the legal sector.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eowcz7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-3-day-mini-mba-for-in-house-lawyers-training-course-july-5-7-2023-enhancing-leadership-and-management-skills-in-legal-professionals-301764905.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

