3 Day Training Course on EU (European Union) Pharmaceutical Regulations & Strategies: February 20-23, 2023
Creating and coordinating an effective regulatory strategy is an essential part of the work of a regulatory affairs department and can save valuable time and money.
This interactive course will provide an up-to-date overview of the European pharmaceutical regulatory environment, procedures and obligations and discuss how to interpret and apply the legislation. The impact of Brexit on the regulatory requirements for companies operating in the important pharmaceutical markets in Great Britain and Northern Ireland will be discussed.
The programme will cover the legal basis of regulation, development strategies and the importance of pre-submission activities as well as an overview of the format for the presentation of data, the registration procedures and post-authorisation obligations and strategic considerations. The impact of post-Brexit changes on obtaining and maintaining marketing authorisations in the UK will be discussed.
Case studies and discussion sessions throughout the two days will explore options and strategies for key regulatory activities and will provide an opportunity to share experiences with our expert trainer and other delegates.
Benefits of attending
Understand the legal basis of the EU regulatory environment
Review procedures for applying for marketing authorisation in the EU/EEA and in the UK
Discuss the impact of Brexit and consequent changes
Discuss development strategy and pre-submission activities
Discuss post-authorisation obligations and strategic considerations
Who Should Attend:
The course is designed primarily for regulatory affairs personnel, however, it will also be of value to those who interact with the regulatory affairs function in order to gain an understanding of action timelines and information requirements. It will be particularly relevant to all those working in:
Regulatory affairs
Project management
Business planning
Commercial management
Manufacturing and QA
Labelling and artwork
Medical information
Clinical
Pharmacovigilance
Key Topics Covered:
EU regulatory environment: legal basis
Key regulations, directives and guidelines
Impact of Brexit
Information sources
Case study one
Development and Strategy
Drug discovery
Scientific advice
Development process
Pharmaceutical R&D
Non-clinical tests
Clinical studies - Phase I to III
EU Clinical Trials Regulation
Types and categories of marketing Authorisations
The Common Technical Document (CTD)
Overview of Structure and content of a CTD
The European Medicines Agency (EMA)
Structure and function
Applying for marketing authorisation in the EU with a discussion on the impact of Brexit
The EU centralised procedure for marketing authorisation
Other EU centralised procedures
Referral and arbitration
Other registration procedures
Coordination group
Decentralised procedure
Mutual recognition procedure
National procedures
Managing product labelling
Case study two
Abridged applications and Generics
Types and Requirements
Product Life Cycle; Post approval
Patents and SPCs
Parallel trade
How the process works
Impact of Brexit
Post-authorisation obligations; pharmacovigilance, variations and renewals
Pharmacovigilance and GCP inspections including discussion on the impact of Brexit
Licence variations
Type I and Type II variations and timelines
Procedures and timelines
Extensions
Case study three
Renewals
Sunset clause
Phase IV Trials
Classification change
Generic development
Strategic factors
Criteria for successful products
