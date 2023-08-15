3 EV Alternatives You Should Buy This Year

©Honda

Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are a new electric vehicle alternative that are paving the way for more energy-efficient modes of transportation. But what are these cars, exactly?

New Car Market: Ford, Tesla Drop Prices by Up to 20% Thanks to Millions of Unwanted EVs

See: How To Save $200 on Your Grocery Bill Every Month

Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, sometimes known as FCEVs, use hydrogen to power the vehicle, with hydrogen serving as a gas alternative. Because this type of vehicle is so new, options and charging stations are limited across the nation. As of now, most hydrogen fuel cell stations are found only in California. Though a bit pricier than your average vehicle, if you have the cash, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles provide an interesting alternative to both gas-powered cars and electric vehicles.

Here’s a look at three of the most affordable FCEVs available on the market today.

Hyundai Nexo

The Hyundai Nexo starts at around $62,000. It is a family car, a mid-sized SUV with a range of 380 miles of hydrogen power when all three hydrogen tanks are full. Like other hydrogen vehicles, this car is not noted for its performance. As of 2023, FCEVs are clunky and still in the earlier stages of development, so the handling of this car is not as smooth as, say, a gas-powered car.

The Hyundai Nexo is currently only sold in California, and Hyundai offers complimentary hydrogen fuel for the first six years after purchase, or $15,000 worth of fuel, whichever milestone is reached first.

See: 8 Electric Cars You May Regret Buying

Toyota Mirai

Coming in at a base price of approximately $50,600, the Toyota Mirai is perhaps the most popular of the cars on this list, with its primary competitor being the aforementioned Hyundai Nexo. Unlike the Nexo, the Mirai is a four-door sedan praised for its quick handling, spacious cabin and smooth driving capabilities. When completely full, the Mirai has 402 miles in the tank, the best mileage of any vehicle on this list.

Story continues

Toyota will cover the initial costs of hydrogen fuel for Mirai purchasers, granting three years of complimentary hydrogen fuel, or, alternatively, $15,000 worth of fuel.

Honda Clarity

The Honda Clarity, starting at around $34,000, is offered as a plug-in hybrid in addition to the hydrogen fuel cell model. The hydrogen fuel cell holds enough to power the car for 360 miles once completely filled. It is a mid-sized family sedan, lauded for its comfortable cabin space and fuel efficiency.

However, Honda halted production of the FCEV model in 2021. Prices will vary, and finding this specific hydrogen fuel cell vehicle may be more of a challenge compared to the other cars on this list due to its limited supply.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 EV Alternatives You Should Buy This Year