3 new EV chargers added to the Shreveport Aquarium

You might have noticed a new accessory at the Shreveport Aquarium. On Monday, the Downtown Shreveport Development Corporation (DSDC) showed off downtown’s first public use Level 2 EV Chargers.

Three new Level 2 EV (Electric Vehicle) chargers have been installed in front of the Shreveport Aquarium located at 601 Clyde Fant Parkway.

According to DSDC, soon visitors will be able to plug in and get a charge in downtown Shreveport. “EV chargers absolutely fit the Shreveport Aquarium’s mission, both for downtown and overall,” said John Whitehead, aquarium founding partner.

He continued by saying, “One of our primary goals is conservation and sustainability, and the EV chargers will allow us to check another box in that mission.”

DSDC Executive Director Liz Swaine wrote the grant to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality for the EV chargers and looked at multiple downtown locations to deploy the chargers.

“The aquarium was hands down the best location,” said Swaine. “The chargers will be available to anyone who wishes to use them 24 hours a day/seven days a week. People who are charging up can go to the aquarium and the RiverWalk Cafe, the casinos, the shops in the Red River District and beyond, to Sci Port and Sci-Port’s IMAX theater. Considering all the amenities nearby, charging up at the aquarium could be like a short vacation getaway.”

“The chargers are easy to see and quite public,” said Josh Evans, aquarium general manager. “The aquarium’s three stations will be listed in a national charger database, and we hope to see people come by for a charge but stay for the downtown attractions and amenities.”

The three chargers are being installed by EverCharge of Louisiana and should be fully functional by the first of 2024.

