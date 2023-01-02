U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,839.50
    -9.78 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,147.25
    -73.55 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,466.48
    -11.62 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.25
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +0.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.10
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0663
    -0.0046 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    +0.0440 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2049
    -0.0049 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7760
    -0.3290 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,724.49
    +138.25 (+0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.01
    +4.65 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

3 exercises to show others they matter at work

Anna Oakes

