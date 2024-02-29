3 Great Costco Perks I Miss as an Ex-Member





Image source: Getty Images

Costco used to be my favorite place to get groceries, but I eventually stopped shopping there. I was only shopping for myself, and it always took longer than I'd like. And now I live outside the United States, without a Costco in sight.

If you're trying to figure out whether you should buy a Costco membership, you're probably going over the pros and cons. There are a few Costco perks I really miss that could help you make your decision.

Alert: highest cash back card we’ve seen now has 0% intro APR for 15 months. Learn more here.

1. You know you're getting low prices and quality products

Costco has a well-deserved reputation for low prices. It may not have the lowest prices on everything, but just about everything is competitively priced. You rarely buy something at Costco and feel like you got ripped off.

There are plenty of stores with low prices. The impressive thing about Costco is that it also has high-quality products. Many members drive 30 minutes or more to Costco instead of going to local grocery stores, because it offers much better meat, fruits, and vegetables.

More: Our picks for the best credit cards

I've moved around a lot as an adult. One of the most challenging parts of living somewhere new is finding a place to shop for groceries. You're not sure which stores are the premium brands that will drain your bank account, or if the stores with cheap prices have lousy products.

Each time I've moved, I've found myself wishing there was a Costco nearby. It's a place where I could be sure, just from the name, that I'm getting good deals on quality food.

2. It's easy to buy in bulk

Buying in bulk can be a smart move for your finances. If you know you're going to use everything you buy, you can get a lower price by stocking up.

There's arguably no store better for stocking up than Costco. From household staples to food, it sells many of its most popular items in bulk. This is great if you're shopping for your family, or if you just go through a lot of any particular product.

Story continues

As I've learned, not every supermarket makes it easy to buy in bulk. I was recently shopping for salmon at a local grocery store. Now, I love salmon and eat it often. This store had no option to buy in bulk -- the best price was on these tiny packages that didn't even weigh half a pound. Once again, while having to grab five of these, I found myself wishing I was at Costco.

3. The spacious warehouses

The size of Costco's warehouses puts most stores to shame. The average grocery store is 38,000 square feet. The average Costco warehouse is 146,000.

This has its drawbacks. Shopping trips to Costco tend to take longer. No one in history has said "I'm just going to run in and grab a few things" before a Costco visit. And if they did, they were lying.

But personally, I'd always take that over a cramped supermarket. I've been to many stores where the aisles are so narrow, you can't even turn your cart around. It's annoying to constantly navigate around other people in tight spaces. The fact that Costco's warehouses have so much space makes for a more enjoyable shopping experience.

Costco is an excellent brand, and it can be a good place to shop for just about anyone. Even though it's ideal for families, it can work well for single shoppers, too. If you're looking for quality products at low prices, a store where you can buy in bulk, or a place to shop that doesn't feel so cramped, consider getting a Costco membership.

Our picks for 2024's best credit cards

Our experts carefully review the most popular offers and select those that are worthy of a spot in your wallet. These standout cards come with fantastic benefits like generous sign-up bonuses, long 0% intro APR periods, and robust rewards.



Click here to learn more about our recommended credit cards

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Lyle Daly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

3 Great Costco Perks I Miss as an Ex-Member was originally published by The Motley Fool