3 Great Lens Filters for Long Exposures Photographers Will Really Love

Chris Gampat
·2 min read

Neutral Density (ND) filters are typically used by photographers for long exposures. But some of them take it to the extreme. There are lots of great lens filters for long exposures, but some are better than others. Passionate photographers wanting to capture the sunset or sunrise will want to pay attention. We’ve tested a bunch, so we dove into our reviews index. Take a look at some of the best lens filters for long exposures.

The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product. We only recommend gear we’ve fully reviewed. If you’re wondering why your favorite product didn’t make the cut, there’s a chance it’s on another list. If we haven’t reviewed it, we won’t recommend it. This method keeps our lists packed with industry-leading knowledge. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Pro Tips for Using Lens Filters for Long Exposures

Here are some pro tips for photographers using lens filters for long exposures:

  • Bring a lens cloth. Don’t use your shirt or your pants: you’ll scratch the lens.

  • See dust on the image? It’s either on the sensor, the back lens element, or on the filter itself. Be sure to clean it off!

  • If you’re using lens filters for long exposures, bring a tripod.

  • Lock the white balance. Typically if you’re using lens filters for long exposures, you’re shooting some warm sun. Lock the white balance to daylight 5500K to get a consistent color and lots of contrast.

  • Keep the cases that lens filters come in. They’re very handy.

Syrp Super Dark Variable ND Filter

Tech Specs

  • 67mm & 82mm Filter – 9mm thick

  • Small Filter step up rings:
    52-67mm adapter ring – 3mm thick
    58-67mm adapter ring – 3mm thick

  • Large Filter step up rings:
    72-82mm adapter ring – 3mm thick
    77-82mm adapter ring – 3mm thick

The front of the Filters are threaded so you can stack other filters if needed and it will also fit a regular lens cap.

In our review, we state:

“The image quality from the Syrp Super Dark Variable ND Filter still allows your lens to create very sharp images, and for many photographers that will be much more practical and important. Arguably, the Syrp Super Dark Variable ND Filter sharpness beats Lightcraft Workshop and rivals that of Breakthrough and Hoya.”

Buy Now

Haida Red Diamond 17 Stop ND Filter

Tech Specs

  • Size: 100 × 100 mm

  • Thickness: 2 mm

  • Can be mounted onto the Haida M10 Filter Holder’s Square Filter Slots

  • Also available as an M10 Drop-In Filter for the Haida M10 Filter Holder

  • Toughened, shockproof optical glass

  • ND 5.0 solid Neutral Density filter

  • 17 stop light reduction

  • Darkens entire image

  • Allows reduced shutter speed and wider aperture

  • Not only for long exposure but for shooting the sun

  • Nano coating on both sides, scratch-resistant

  • Water and oilproof

In our review, we state:

“The Haida Red Diamond 17 Stop ND 5.0 Filter significantly reduces light transmission through your lens (128,000 times to be precise). Long exposures will take substantially longer to complete using the 17 Stop ND compared to filters with less light blockage. They can sometimes take hours to finish. Calculating the appropriate duration of your long exposures can also be challenging when using either version of this filter. There are apps available for Android and iOS that can help you calculate this, including a free one offered by Haida. Unless the amount of light remains relatively constant throughout your long exposure, however, these calculations are suggestions at best.”

Buy Now

Irix Edge Neutral Density ND32000

Tech Specs

FILTER TYPE:

Neutral Density

THREAD SIZE:

95mm x 1.0

ADDITIONAL THREAD AT THE TOP OF THE FRAME:

95mm x 1.0

DENSITY:

4.5

LIGHT REDUCTION:

15-stops

FRAME THICKNESS (WITHOUT THREAD):

3.5mm

ANTIREFLECTION COATINGS:

multi-layer NANO coating

SPECIAL TYPE COATINGS:

double side waterproof and oil repellent

In our review, we state:

“When shooting with the Irix Edge Neutral Density ND32000, I was pleasantly surprised that I didn’t see any out of character color shifts. At a white balance locked to 5500K, it stayed at that setting. It was really surprising and astounding. Granted, in digital photography this isn’t such a big deal. But it surely does save you time.”

Buy Now

