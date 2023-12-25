3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Institutional (BAFFX). BAFFX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.54%, management fee of 0.43%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 13.56%.

Fidelity Growth Discovery (FDSVX) is a stand out amongst its peers. FDSVX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 16.25%, expense ratio of 0.83% and management fee of 0.65%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

State Street Institutional US Equity Services (SUSSX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. SUSSX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. SUSSX has an expense ratio of 0.65%, management fee of 0.37%, and annual returns of 13.16% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

